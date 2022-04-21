IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live: Gaikwad gone on first ball, CSK in rebuilding phase

On the verge of elimination after six losses on the trot, a horribly out of form Mumbai Indians would need to notch up their first win of this IPL to remain afloat when they face Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on Thursday. Stay tuned for live updates.
CSK 38/2 after 5 overs
Meredith to bowl, Uthappa is on strike.
4.1 Meredith to Uthappa, no run, Full outside off, driven to short cover
4.2Meredith to Uthappa, no run, Yorker on off, defended back to bowler
4.3Meredith to Uthappa,FOUR!! Full outside off, swingin away, drives uppishly behind point
4.4Meredith to Uthappa, no run, Full ball, driven straight.
4.5Meredith to Uthappa,FOUR!! Full and wide, lofted over extra cover
4.6Meredith to Uthappa, 1 run
CSK 29/2 after 4 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Uthappa is on strike.
3.1 Bumrah to Uthappa, 1 leg bye, length ball, angling in,hits his pads
3.2Bumrah to Rayudu, no run, short, comes in, left alone
3.3Bumrah to Rayudu, no run, back of length on off, leading edge short of point
3.4Bumrah to Rayudu,SIX!! Short on off, hooked over deep fine leg
3.5Bumrah to Rayudu, no run, length ball, wide outside off,left alone
3.6Bumrah to Rayudu, no run
CSK 22/2 after 3 overs
Sams to bowl, Uthappa is on strike.
2.1 Sams to Uthappa, no run, length ball, angling across, pushed to cover
2.2Sams to Uthappa, 1 run, back of length, on body, tucked on square
2.3 Sams to Santner,OUT!! Caught! Short, quick and outside off, looks to pull it to mid wicket, top edge to long on.
Ambati Rayudu is on strike.
2.4Sams to Rayudu,SIX!! Short outside leg stump, hooked over deep fine leg
2.5Sams to Rayudu, no run, slow, full on leg, defended back.
2.6Sams to Rayudu, no run
CSK 15/1 after 2 overs
Bumrah to bowl, Uthappa is on strike.
1.1 Bumrah to Uthappa, 1run, length ball outside off guided to third man
1.2Bumrah to Santner, wide
1.1Bumrah to Santner,1 run, length ball, angling across, dabbed to third man
1.3Bumrah to Uthappa, no run, length ball, just outside off, play and a miss
1.4Bumrah to Uthappa. 1 run, Length ball outside off, dabbed to third man
1.5Bumrah to Santner, no run, short and angling across.Left alone.
1.6Bumrah to Santner, 2 runs
CSK 9/1 after 1 over
MI 155/7 after 20 overs
Bravo to bowl, Varma is on strike.
19.1Bravo to Varma, wide
19.1 Bravo to Varma, 1 run, slow on middle and hit flat down the ground
19.2Bravo to Jayadev, FOUR!! Around the wicket, Slow outside off, looks for a heave, top edge goes over the keeper
19.3Bravo to Jayadev, no run, wide yorker, looks to squeeze it, missed
19.4Bravo to Jayadev, 2 runs, low full toss outside off, sliced to deep extra cover
19.5Bravo to Jayadev,SIX!! Short and wide, pulled to deep mid wicket
19.6Bravo to Jayadev, 2 runs, full toss outside off, hit to wide long off
MI 139/7 after 19 overs
Pretorius to bowl, Varma is on strike.
18.1Pretorius to Varma, SIX! Slow, full and outside off, hammered over long off
18.2Pretorius to Varma, no run, slow, length ball, outside off, swing and a miss
18.3Pretorius to Varma, 3 runs, slow outside off, top edge to deep mid wicket.50 for Tilak Varma.
18.4Pretorius to Jayadev, 2 runs,DROPPED! Wide outside off, sliced to deep cover.
18.5Pretorius to Jayadev, 2 runs, slow bouncer outside off, clipped to deep square leg
18.6Pretorius to Jayadev. no run
MI 126/7 after 18 overs
Bravo to bowl, Varma is on strike.
17.1 Bravo to Varma, 1 run, off cutter, full on leg, swept to backward square leg
17.2Bravo to Sams,OUT! LBW!! Slow yorker on off, he misses it completely and hit in front of the stumps.
Jayadev Unadkat is the new batter.
17.3Bravo to Jayadev, 1 run, slow yorker outside off, tapped to cover
17.4Bravo to Varma, no run, slow ball moving away and goes for reverse sweep, Misses.
17.5Bravo to Varma,FOUR! Short, slow and outside off, swivels and hit behind deep fine leg
17.6Bravo to Varma, 1 run
MI 118/6 after 17 overs
Theekshana to bowl, Varma is on strike.
16.1 Theekshana to Varma, 1 run, length ball outside off, tucked to deep cover
16.2Theekshana to Pollard,OUT! Caught! Short just outside off, heaved straight to man standing right behind the bowler.
Daniel Sams is the new batter.
16.3Theekshana to Sams,FOUR!! Full on off, lapped to deep fine leg
16.4Theekshana to Sams, 1 run, length ball outside off, punched to long off
16.5Theekshana to Varma,2 runs, length ball, flat outside off cut to deep cover
16.6Theekshana to Varma, 1 run
MI 110/5 after 16 overs
Bravo to bowl, Varma is on strike.
15.1 Bravo to Varma, 1 run, slow outside off, tucked behind point
15.2Bravo to Pollard, wide
15.2Bravo to Pollard, 1 run, full outside off, outside edge fall short of short third man
15.3Bravo to Varma, 1 leg bye
15.4Bravo to Pollard, 1 run, slow full outside off, pushed to long off
15.5Bravo to Varma,FOUR!! Full outside off, lofted over extra cover
15.6Bravo to Varma, 1 leg bye, full on pads, flicked to square,
MI 100/5 after 15 overs
Theekshana to bowl, Varma is on strike.
14.1 Theekshana to Varma, 1 run,length outside off, cut to deep cover
14.2Theekshana to Pollard,1 run, full on off, defended to long on
14.3Theekshana to Varma, 1 run, full outside off, pushed to point
14.4Theekshana to Pollard,SIX! Full on off, just clobbered over long on
14.5Theekshana to Pollard, 1 run, full outside off, outside edge to short third man
14.6Theekshana to Varma, 1 run
MI 89/5 after 14 overs
Bravo to bowl, Varma is on strike.
13.1Bravo to Varma, 1 leg bye slow ball, full on pads, hits them
13.2Bravo to Shokeen, no run, slow bouncer wide outside off, goes for lap, missed.
13.3Bravo to Shokeen,OUT! Caught! Short and wide, steps down and top edge to Robin Uthappa at mid off.
Kieron Pollard is the new batter.
13.4Bravo to Pollard,FOUR!! Short, slow and wide, cut behind point.
13.5Bravo to Pollard, no run
13.6Bravo to Pollard, no run
MI 84/4 after 13 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Shokeen is on strike.
12.1Jadeja to Shokeen, no run, length ball, steps down and sliced to point
12.2Jadeja to Shokeen, 2 runs, short and cut to deep cover
12.3Jadeja to Shokeen, 2 runs, full on middle, heaved to legside
12.4Jadeja to Shokeen, no run, length outside off, guided to short third man
12.5Jadeja to Shokeen, 2 runs, banged in short and heaved to deep mid wicket
12.6Jadeja to Shokeen,FOUR!!Short and wide, punched through extra cover
MI 74/4 after 12 overs
Santner to bowl, Shokeen is on strike.
11.1 Santner to Shokeen,FOUR!! Short on legs, pulled to deep square leg
11.2Santner to Shokeen, no run, length ball, comes with the angle defended
11.3Santner to Shokeen, no run, length ball on off, defended
11.4Santner to Shokeen, no run, length outside off, driven to extra cover
11.5Santner to Shokeen, no run, length on middle, defended
11.6Santner to Shokeen, 1run
MI 69/4 after 11 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Shokeen is on strike.
10.1 Jadeja to shokeen, 1 run, full on middle, chipped to mid wicket
10.2Jadeja to Varma,SIX!! Flat outside leg, heaved over deep mid wicket
10.3Jadeja to Varma, 1 run, full on off, tucked behind keeper
10.4Jadeja to Shokeen,FOUR!! length ball, comes in, deft touch to right of first slip
10.5Jadeja to Shokeen, no run, length ball outside off, to short third man
10.6Jadeja to Shokeen, 1 run
MI 56/4 after 10 overs
Pretorius to bowl, Varma is on strike.
9.1 Pretorius to Varma, 1 run, length ball just outside off, dabbed to third man
9.2Pretorius to Shokeen, no run, length ball outside off defended
9.3Pretorius to Shokeen, 1 run, length ball outside off, pushed to cover point
9.4Pretorius to Varma, 1 run, length ball outside off, pushed to point
9.5Pretorius to Shokeen, 1 run, slow outside off, pushed to point
9.6Pretorius to Varma, no run
MI 52/4 after 9 overs
Jadeja to bowl, Varma is on strike
8.1Jadeja to Varma, 1 run
8.2Jadeja to Shokeen, 1 run, slow overpitched on middle, tucked to legside
8.3Jadeja to Varma, no run, length outside off,pushed to short cover
8.4Jadeja to Varma, no run, length ball on off, whipped to mid wicket
8.5Jadeja to Varma, 1 run, short and cut to deep cover
8.6Jadeja to Sholeen,no run
MI 49/4 after 7 overs
Santner to bowl, Varma is on strike.
7.1 Santner to Varma, 1 run, full outside off, tucked to square leg
7.2Santner to SKY, no run, Full on off, outside edge to point
7.3Santner to SKY,OUT! Flat outside off, goes for slog sweep and straight to Mukesh at backward square leg.
Hrithik Shokeenis the new batter.
7.4Santner to Shokeen, no run, length ball on off, defended back to bowler
7.5Santner to Shokeen, 1 run, overpitched on off, driven to long off
7.6Santner to Varma, 1 run
MI 46/3 after 7 overs
Jadeja to bowl, SKY is on strike.
6.1 Jadeja to SKY,1 run, full outside leg, whipped to legside
6.2Jadeja to Varma, 1 run, Full outside off, flicked to legside
6.3Jadeja to SKY, 1 run, length ball on pads, tucked to legside
6.4Jadeja to Varma, no run, length ball outside off, defended to short cover
6.5Jadeja to Varma, no run, full on off, spins back and under edge
6.6Jadeja to Varma, 1 run
MI 42/3 after 6 overs
Theekshana to bowl, SKY is on strike.
5.1 Theekshana to SKY, no run, full toss on off, driven to extra cover
5.2Theekshana to SKY,SIX!! full on off, slog sweep behind square leg
5.3Theekshana to SKY, 2 runs, off break length ball on leg, pushed to long on
5.4Theekshana to SKY, 1 run, full toss on off, driven to long on
5.5Theekshana to Varma, 1 run, carrom ball length on middle, pushed to mid off
5.6Theekshana to SKY, 1 run
MI 31/3 after 5 overs
Mukesh to bowl, Varma is on strike.
4.1 Mukesh to Varma,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, outside edge to Bravo at first slip and he dropped it.
4.2Mukesh to Varma, no run, length ball, hint of shape in, defended to cover
4.3Mukesh to Varma, no run, touch short on off, dabbed to point
4.4Mukesh to Varma, no run, touch short outside off, left alone
4.5Mukesh to Varma, no run, length ball, comes in, on middle, pushed to mid on
4.6Mukesh to Varma, no run
MI 27/3 after 4 overs
Theekshana to bowl, SKY is on strike.
Tilak Varma is the new batter.
3.1 Theekshana to SKY, no run, Length ball outside off, leading edge to cover
3.2Theekshana to SKY, 1 run, Off spinner on middle, length ball, tucked to mid wicket
3.3Theekshana to Varma, 1 run, touch fuller on off pushed to extra cover
3.4Theekshana to SKY, no run, nearly a yorker, dug out to bowler
3.5Theekshana to SKY, 1 run, full on middle, driven to long on
3.6Theekshana to Varma, 1 run
MI 23/2 after 3 overs
Mukesh to bowl,SKY is on strike.
2.1 Mukesh to SKY,FOUR!! Full outside off, straight driven through extra cover
2.2Mukesh to SKY, no run, Length ball, angling across outside off, punched to cover
2.3Mukesh to SKY, 2 runs, length ball on pads, tucked to deep square leg
2.4Mukesh to SKY, 3 runs, length ball on off, tucked to deep mid wicket
2.5Mukesh to Brevis, no run, around the wicket, length ball outside off, driven to mid on
2.6Mukesh to Brevis,OUT! Caught behind! over the wicket, length ball, angling across, comes down to hoick it, edge to keeper.
MI 14/2 after 2 overs
Santner to bowl, Brevis is on strike.
1.1 Santner to Brevis, 1 run, length ball on leg, dabbed to square leg
1.2Santner to SKY, no run, almost yorked himself, full on legs, steps down and beaten
1.3Santner to SKY,FOUR!! Full on middle, driven across through cover
1.4Santner to SKY, 1 run, length ball on middle, tucked to fine leg
1.5Santner to Brevis, no run, length ball on off, pushed to mid wicket
1.6Santner to Brevis,full on middle and goes for slog sweep, top edge to cover and dropped.
MI 6/2 after 1 over
Mukesh to start for CSK, Rohit Sharma is on strike.
0.1Mukesh to Sharma, no run, Full on middle, come back in, defended on front foot
0.2Mukesh to Sharma,OUT!! Full on middle, comes back in and chipped to mid on.
Dewald Brevis is the new batter.
0.3Mukesh to Brevis, no run, touch fuller on off, comes back in, and defended.
0.4Mukesh to Brevis, 1 run, low full toss, swinging in, tucked to mid-wicket
0.5Mukesh to Kishan,wide, length ball, angling down the leg, close to pads
0.5Mukesh to Kishan,OUT!! Bowled'Im! Yorker on off stump, rushed him. He had no idea where was the ball and falls on the pitch while looking to hit it to mid wicket.
Suryakumar Yadav is the new batter
0.6Mukesh to SKY,FOUR!!
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle.CSKplayers are on the field and in a huddle. MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
Toss
CSK won the toss and chose to bowl first
ForChennai, the biggest positive is Ruturaj Gaikwad finding his mojo back with a 48-ball 73 against Gujarat Titans.
Mumbaihave the batting ammunition, at least on paper, but they have not exploded in unison as yet. They would be hoping that to happen against CSK, whose bowling attack is rather inexperienced.
Five-time championsMumbaihave not won a single match this season and a loss on Thursday would send them packing from the tournament.