IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live: Punjab Kings prevail over Royal Challengers Bangalore in a nail-biter

A complete team effort from Punjab Kings right from the opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar to a cameo by Odean Smith at the end an unbeaten 25 off 8 deliveries as Punjab Kings start their campaign with a thumping five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Stay tuned to DH for other match updates.
Mayank Agarwal:"Two points very important. Very good wicket for batting and we batted exceedingly well. It also became a lot easier to bat second due to dew. But credit to the way we finished.
Faf du Plessis: We probably dropped Odean on 10, and he's a really powerful hitter. You need to hold on to your chances. Cliche: catches win matches. Dew out there, small margins. Punjab had a really good powerplay. Ball skidded more in the second innings.
PBKS won by 5 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)
Patel to bowl, SRK on strike
18.1 Patel to SRK,2 run
18.2 Patel to SRK, wide
18.2 Patel to SRK, no run
18.3Patel to SRK,SIX!!! Slower ballon off stump and hits it down the ground.
18.4Patel to SRK, no run
18.5Patel to SRK, no run,FOUR!!Attempted yorker, SRK has smashed it as long off fielder just watched it go to the boundary.
18.6 Patel to SRK,
PBKS 195/5 after 18 overs
M. Siraj to bowl the 18th over, Smith on strike.
17.1 Siraj to Smith,SIX!!NAILED IT!!Full length, muscles it over point and admires it.
17.2Siraj to Smith, wide
17.2 Siraj to Smith,FOUR!! CARRIBEAN POWER!!Fullish ball, on middle stump, Smith tucks it to fine leg boundary.
17.3Siraj to Smith,SIX!!Outside off stump, hangingback in the crease, hits to deep extra cover.
17.4Siraj to Smith, 1 run, short ball, He's going for it, smashes it with a forehand to long off
17.5Siraj to SRK, 1 leg bye.
17.6Siraj to Smith,SIX!!Short ball, hanging back, a forehand with muscle behind it, goes over long off.
PBKS 170/5 after 17 overs
Harhsal Patel back in the attack, Odean Smith on strike.
16.1 Patel to Smith, 1 run
16.2Patel to SRK, 1 wide, attempted yorker, outside the line.
16.2 Patel to SRK, no run,
16.3Patel to SRK, 1 run
16.4Patel to Smith, 1 run, way outside off stump, tries to muscle it, Anuj Rawat almost had it at deep extra cover,DROPS IT.
16.5Patel to SRK, wide.
16.5 Patel to SRK, no run.
16.6 Patel to SRK, wide.
16.6 Patel to SRK, 2 run
PBKS 162/5 after 16 overs
Hasaranga back in the attack, SRK on strike.
15.1 Hasaranga to SRK, no run
15.2 Hasaranga to SRK, no run
15.3 Hasaranga to SRK, no run
15.4 Hasaranga to SRK, no run
15.5Hasaranga to SRK,SIX!!Flighted delivery, around off stump, in the slot, hits is straight down the ground
15.6Hasaranga to SRK, no run
PBKS 156 /5 after 15 overs
Akash Deep to bowl, SRK on strike.
14.1 Deep to SRK, 1 run, fullish, hit down the ground.
14.2Deep to Livingstone, 2 runs.
14.3Deep to Livingstone,SIX!!Full length, hits it straight back over bowlers head.MUSCLED IT!!
14.4Deep to Livingstone, 2 runs, excellent fielding from Anuj Rawat at deep extra cover boundary.
14.5Deep to Livingstone,OUT!! CAUGHT!!Full length, outside offstump, hits it but lacked timing. Anuj Rawat takes a brilliant catch while diving forward at deep extra cover.
Odean Smith walks out.
14.6Deep to Smith, no run
PBKS 145/4 after 14 overs
Mohmmed Siraj to bowl, Rajapaksa on strike.
13.1 Siraj to Rajapaksa,WICKET! CAUGHT!Slower ball, short length, cuts it straight to point fielder.
RajBawa walks out to bat.
13.2Siraj to Bawa, LBW!!GONE FIRST BALL!! RCB CLAWING BACK IN THE GAME!!Full length, low full toss, Bawa got stuck in his crease. As ball hits his pad. Umpire raises his finger immediately.
Shahrukh Khan walks out to bat.
13.3Siraj to SRK, 1 wide,HATTRICK Ball.Goes over the batters head.
13.3 Siraj to SRK, 1 wide
13.3 Siraj to SRK, 1 run.
13.4Siraj to Livingstone, no run, yorker down the leg, hits him on his pad, DK keeps it.
13.5Siraj to Livingstone, 1 wide.
13.5 Siraj to Livingstone, 1 run.
13.6Siraj to SRK, 1 run
PBKS 139/2 after 13 overs
Wanindu Hasaranga to bowl 13th over, Liam Livingstone on strike.
12.1 Hasaranga to Livingstone, 1 run
12.2 Hasaranga to Rajapaksa, 1 run, googly
12.3Hasaranga to Livingstone,SIX!!Steps out, He has launched it into the night sky over long-on for a huge six.
12.4Hasaranga to Livingstone, no run.
12.5Hasaranga to Livingstone, 2 wide, outside off stump, DK reaches out to it but couldn't take it. Batters run a single.
12.5Hasaranga to Rajapaksa,SIX!! Googly,Steps out, muscles it over long on and watches it sail
12.6Hasaranga to Rajapaksa, 1 run
PBKS 121/2 after 12 overs
Harshal Patel to bowl 12th over, Shikhar Dhawan on strike
11.1 Patel to Dhawan, 2 runs,slower one, steps out, lacked timing, the ball fall short of running fielder from fine leg
11.2 Patel to Dhawan,CAUGHT! WICKET!Slower ball, full on off stump, decieved Dhawan who reaches out to it, does not time it, easy catch to Anuj Rawat at extra covers.
Liam Livingstone walks out
11.3Patel to Livingstone, 1 run.
11.4Patel to Rajapaksa, 2 runs, fuller length, flicks it over cow corner.
11.5Patel to Rajapaksa, no run
11.6Patel to Rajapaksa, no run
PBKS 116/1 after 11 overs
Akash Deepto bowl 11th over, Shikhar Dhawan on strike.
10.1 Deep to Dhawan,SIX!!Full on leg stump, shuffles to off stump, hits it to fine leg.
10.2 Deepto Dhawan, 1 run.
10.3 Deep toRajapaksa,FOUR!!Full length, driven in front on point fielder and ball races towards fence.
10.4 Deep toRajapaksa, no run
10.5 Deep toRajapaksa,2 runs, excellent dive by Patel to stop the ball from reaching boundary.
10.6 Deep to Rajapaksa,SIX!!
PBKS 97/1 after 10 overs
Hasaranga to bowl, Dhawan on strike.
9.1 Hasaranga to Dhawan, 1 run.
9.2 Hasaranga,Rajapaksa,SIX!Steps down the track, reaches to the ball, times it to perfection over cow corner.
9.3 Hasaranga toRajapaksa,FOUR!!Fuller length, goes down on one knee, sweeps it infront of mid-wicket.
9.4 Hasaranga toRajapaksa, 1 run
9.5 Hasaranga to Dhawan, 1 run.
9.6 Hasaranga toRajapaksa, no run.
PBKS 85/1 after 9 overs
Harshal Patel in attack, Shikhar Dhawan on strike.
8.1 Patel to Dhawan, no run, dances down the wicket, Patel follows him, cramps him up.
8.2 Patel to Dhawan, 1 run.
8.3 Patel toRajapaksa,SIX!!Fullish, hoickedit, a six out of no where over square leg.
8.4 Patel toRajapaksa, 1 run.
8.5 Patel to Dhawan, 1 run.
8.6 Patel toRajapaksa,1 run
PBKS 75/1 after 8 overs
Wanindu Hasaranga to bowl 8th over,Mayank Agarwal on strike.
7.1 Hasaranga to Agarwal.OUT! CAUGHT!He has smacked short bowl to Shahbaz Ahmed at square leg who dives to take it.
Rajapaksa walks in
7.2Hasaranga toRajapaksa, 1 run, first runs for him in IPL, clips it off his pad to midwicket..
7.3Hasaranga to Dhawan, 1 run.
7.4Hasaranga toRajapaksa, no run.
7.5Hasaranga toRajapaksa, no run.
7.6Hasaranga toRajapaksa, 2 runs
PBKS 71/0 after 7 overs.
Back after time out.
Akash Deep to bowl 7th over,Shikhar Dhawan on strike.
6.1 Deep to Dhawan, no run
6.2 Deep to Dhawan, 1 run, fuller ball, tucked to mid wicket.
6.3 Deep to Agarwal, 1 run. short, swivels it to fine leg
6.4 Deep to Dhawan,FOUR!!Short ball, Dhawan moves away to off stump to make room, hits it to fine leg. Where Shahbaz Ahmed dives but touches the rope.GREAT EFFORT there from Shahbaz.
6.5 Deep to Dhawan, 1 run.
6.6 Deep to Agarwal, 1 run.
PBKS 63/0 after 6 overs
Shadab Ahmed to bowl last over of powerplay, Mayank Agarwal on strike
5.1 Ahmed to Agarwal, 1 run, flatter, full length, played towards mid-on.
5.2 Ahmed to Dhawan,FOUR!!!Down the track and over the top. Gets to the pitch of the ball and lifts it straight over bowlers head.
5.3 Ahmed to Dhawan,DROPPED?Dhawan went for a sweep, edge and ball flies, as DK looks to catch it while mid-air.
5.4Ahmed to Dhawan, 1 run.
5.5Ahmed to Agarwal, 1 run.
5.6Ahmed to Dhawan, no run
PBKS 57/0 after 5 overs
David Willey to bowl 5th over, Mayank Agarwal on strike.
4.1 Willey to Agarwal,SIX!!Short ball, makes room by moving towards leg side, slaps it over deep point.
4.2 Willey to Agarwal, 1 run.
4.3 Willey to Dhawan,FOUR!!WHAT A SHOT!! Good length, Dhawan goes on one knee, scoops it over fine leg.
4.4 Willey to Dhawan, no run, good length, aimed at body, cramps Dhawan.
4.5 Willey to Dhawan, no run, Dhawan steps out, Stumping chance missed.Oh Lord!Bounced out of DK's hand.
4.6 Willey to Dhawan,FOUR!!Short ball, makes room, slapped over point
PBKS 42/0 after 4 overs
Modmmed Siraj to bowl 4th four, Shikhar Dhawan on strike.
3.1 Siraj to Dhawan, 1 run
3.2 Siraj to Agarwal, 2 run, fullish length, hoicks it over mid-wicket, lacks timing.
3.3 Siraj to Agarwal,SIX!! NAILED IT!!Full length, Agarwal waits for it and dispatches it over long-off.
3.4 Siraj to Agarwal, no run
3.5 Siraj to Agarwal.FOUR!!Good length, Agarwal times the flick, over square leg.
3.6 Siraj to Agarwal, 1 run.
PBKS 28/0 after 3 overs
David Willey to bowl 2nd over, Mayank Agarwal on strike.
2.1 Willey to Agarwal, no run
2.2 WIlley to Agarwal, 1 run, short length ball, Agarwal punches it over covers.
2.3 Willey to Dhawan, 2 runs, fullish length, Dhawan chips it over covers and runs two.
2.4 Willey to Dhawan, 1 run
2.5 Willey to Agarwal, 1 run, short arm jab, lack of timing, cow corner fielder fields it.
2.6 Willey to Dhawan, 1 run.
PBKS 22/0 after 2 overs
Mohmmad Siraj to bowl 2nd over,Mayank Agarwal on strike.
1.1 Siraj to Agarwal, No run.
1.2 Siraj to Agarwal, no run
1.3Siraj to Agarwal, 5 wide, short length, picks off the length, runs to the boundary.
1.3 Siraj to Agarwal, no run, good length, swings away at a fast speed, BEATEN.
1.4 Siraj to Agarwal, no run.
1.5 Siraj to Agarwal,FOUR!!!Full length, Agarwal reaches for it, lofts it over cover.
1.6 Siraj to Agarwal, 5 wide, Short length, goes with the angle, misses Agarwal's pads, runs to the fine leg boundary.
1.6 Siraj to Agarwal, 1 run.
PBKS 6/0 after 1 over
David Willey to bowl first over,Mayank Agarwal to take strike
0.1 Willey to Agarwal, 1 run
0.2 Willey to Dhawan, No run, good length balls, swings away from Dhawan, as he leaves it.
0.3 Willey to Dhawan,no run
0.4 Willey to Dhawan, 1 run
0.5 Willey to Agarwal, 1 run
0.6 Willey to Dhawan,FOUR!!Short length, Dhawan steps out, hits it between extra cover and cover.
Welcome to back for the live coverage, after finishing the innings with some stellar perfomances by Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and the late flourish by Dinesh Karthik. RCB now looks to defend this total against Punjab Kings.
Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal walks out to bat as RCB takes the field.
RCB 78/1 after 11 overs
Rahul Chahar to bowl the 11th over
10.1Rahul Chahar todu Plessis, 1 run, full, on middle, wristed to long-on
10.2Rahul Chahar to Kophli,1 run, tossed up ball and tapped in front of cover for a single
10.3Rahul Chahar to du Plessis,2 runs, clipped through mid-wicket
10.4Rahul Chahar todu Plessis,1 run, leans forward and opens the face to the bat to nudge it towards the cover point region
10.5Rahul Chahar to Kohli1 run, flat, on the legs, glanced to fine leg
10.6Rahul Chahar todu Plessis, 2 run, whips it towards mid-on
RCB 70/1 after 10 overs
Harpreet Brar to bowl the 10th over
9.1Harpreet Brar to Kohli, 2 runs, big swing by Virat, gets it to the inside half of the bat and drags it to long-on
9.2Harpreet Brar to Kohli,2 runs, too short and flat and Virat pulls it easily for a couple more
9.3Harpreet Brar to Kohli,no run
9.4Harpreet Brar to Kohli, SIX.First short of authority from the bat of Kohli this season and it was smoked, properly smoked
9.5 Hapreet Brar to Kohli,1 run
9.6Harpreet Brar to du Plessis2 wides,
9.6Harpreet Brar to Kohli, 1 run
RCB 57/1 after 9 overs
Rahul Chahar to bowl the 9th over
8.1Rahul Chahar toKohli, 1 run, nudges it around the corner
8.2Rahul Chahar to du Plessis,2 runs, backs away from the ball and cuts it for a couple
8.3Rahul Chahar to du Plessis,no run,
8.4Rahul Chahar to du Plessis,no run,
8.5Rahul Chahar to du Plessis, no run
8.6Rahul Chahar to du Plessis, no run
RCB 54/1 after 8 overs
Harpreet Brar to bowl the 8th over
7.1Harpreet Brar todu Plessis, 1 run, full ball, punched down to long-on
7.2Harpreet Brar to Virat Kohli,1 run, to long-off
7.3Harpreet Brar to du Plessis, 1 run,licked to deep mid-wicket
7.4Harpreet Brar to Kohli, no run
7.5Harpreet Brar toKohli, 1 run, presents the full face of the bat and runs it down to long off
7.6Harpreet Brar todu Plessis, no run
RCB 50/1 after 7 overs
Rahul Chahar to bowl the 7th over
6.1Rahul Chahar todu Plessis, no run
6.2Rahul Chahar todu Plessis, 2runs, leans forward and slaps it down the ground
6.3Rahul Chahar todu Plessis, 1 run. Well tossed up ball, the RCB skipper drills it towards the long-off region
6.4Rahul Chahar toAnuj Rawat, 2 runs, miscues the slog sweep but manages to get a couple of runs
6.5Rahul Chahar to Anuj Rawat, FOUR byes.And it is 50 up for RCB
6.6Rahul Chahar to Anuj Rawat. OUT.PBKS gets the first wicket as Rahul Chahar clean bowled Rawat
RCB 41/0 after 6 overs
Odean Smith to bowl the 6th over
5.1Odean Smith toAnuj Rawat, no run
5.2Odean Smith toAnuj Rawat, no run
5.3Odean Smith toAnuj Rawat, no run
5.4Odean Smith toAnuj Rawat, 2 runs. In between the balls, the captain went for a word with his batter and the tip seemed to have worked for Anuj Rawat.
5.5Odean Smith toAnuj Rawat, FOUR.What a good shot that is. The batter goes onto the backfoot and unleashes a disdaneful pull shot
5.6Odean Smith to Anuj Rawat, FOUR.Another boundary, this time through the cover region. RCB end their powerplay with a flair
RCB 31/0 after 5 overs
Arshdeep Singh to bowl the 5th over
4.1Arshdeep Singh to Anuj Rawat, 1 run, short and wide and the batter slaps it to deep point
4.2Arshdeep Singh to du Plessis, wide.And PBKS bowlers just continue to leak the extra runs
4.2Arshdeep Singh todu Plessis, 2 runs, the batter goes for the pull shot but it was not perfectly timed
4.3Arshdeep Singh to du Plessis, 1 run, good shot, squeezed in front of mid-on for a quick single
4.4Arshdeep Singh to Anuj Rawat, no run
4.5Arshdeep Singh to Anuj Rawat, no run
4.6Arshdeep Singh to Anuj Rawat, 1runto mid-on
RCB 25/0 after 4 overs
Odean Smith to bowl the 4th over
3.1Odean Smith todu Plessis, 1 run, nudgedin front of mid-on off for a single
3.2Odean Smith to Anuj Rawat,no run
3.3Odean Smith toAnuj Rawat, 1run, tucked to mid-wicket
3.4Odean Smith to du Plessis, dropped.A chance gone begging. The ball went straight into the hands of the short mid-wicket fielder but Shahrukh Khan fails to hold on the ball
3.5Odean Smith todu Plessis, no run
3.6Odean Smith todu Plessis, no run
RCB 23/0 after 3 overs
Sandeep Sharma to bowl the 3rd over
2.1Sandeep Sharmato du Plessis, no run
2.2Sandeep Sharmato du Plessis, FOUR.Blistering strike from the new RCB captain to break the shackles
2.3Sandeep Sharma to du Plessis, 1 run, length ball and the batter tucks it down to midwicket
2.4Sandeep Sharma to Anuj Rawat, SIX.Anuj Rawat also gets into the act and bangs the ball for a maximum. Good over for RCB to get into some early momentum
2.5Sandeep Sharma to Anuj Rawat, no run
2.6Sandeep Sharma to Anuj Rawat, no run
RCB 12/0 after 2 overs
Arshdeep Singhto bowl the 2nd over
1.1Arshdeep Singh todu Plessis,5 wides, wayward start from the bowler
1.1Arshdeep Singh todu Plessis, no run
1.2Arshdeep Singh todu Plessis,4 leg byes. Arshdeep singh is not able to maintain a channel
1.3Arshdeep Singh to du Plessis,no run
1.4Arshdeep Singh to du Plessis,no run
1.5Arshdeep Singh to du Plessis,1 leg bye. There have been 10 extra runs given in this over already
1.6Arshdeep Singh to Anuj Rawat,wide.The bowler is not learning from his mistakes, has to reload this ball again
1.6Arshdeep Singh to Anuj Rawat, no run
RCB 1/0 after 1 over
Sandeep Sharma to bowl the first over
0.1 Sandeep Sharma todu Plessis,no run
0.2 Sharma to du Plessis, no run
0.3Sharma todu Plessis,no run
0.4Sharma todu Plessis,no run, outswing, good ball by Sandeep Sharma
0.5Sharma todu Plessis, 1run,
0.6Sharma to Anuj Rawat, no run
Welcome to the second match of this year's first double header and what a mouth-watering clash it is. Punjab Kings under the leadership of Mayank Agarwal taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore under Faf Du Plessis. Both teams would be looking to get an advantage over each other early on and maintain that lead until the very end. The match is happening at DY Patil Stadium and according to the pitch report 165 seems to be the par score. All in all, this clash promises to be very exciting.
Teams
Punjab Kings Playing XI:
Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI:
Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
Toss
Punjab Kings have won the toss and have chosen to bowl first
