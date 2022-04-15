IPL 2022 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live: With Rahul and Markram set SRH are eyeing 176
IPL 2022 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live: With Rahul and Markram set SRH are eyeing 176
updated: Apr 15 2022, 23:01 ist
Back to winning ways, a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad will be forced to tinker their successful combination following Washington Sundar's injury as they face Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL in Mumbai on Friday. Stay tuned for live updates.
22:57
SRH 153/3 after 16 overs
Varun to bowl, Markram is on strike.
15.1Varun to Markram,1 run, flatter andshort pulled to behind square
15.2Varun to Pooran, 1 run, flatter on length, scooped to fine leg
15.3Varun to Markram,FOUR!! Flatter on the length, wide outside off, under egde goes behind keeper.
15.4Varun to Markram,SIX!! Banged in short and heaves it over deep mid wicket.
15.5Varun to Markram, 1 run, quicket one outside off, length ball and punched to deep cover.
15.6Varun to Pooran, no run
22:51
SRH 140/3 after 15 overs
Russell to bowl,Rahul is on strike.
14.1 Russell to Rahul,SIX!! Length ball on his pads, pulls it behind square.
14.2Russell to Rahul,OUT! CAUGHT! Slow and short, outside off, fetches it and pulls it straight to long on.
Nicholas Pooran is new batter.
14.3Russell to Pooran, no run, Short on off, punched to short cover
14.4Russell to Pooran, wide
14.4Russell to Pooran, 1 run
14.5Russell to Markram, 1 run, length on middle and tucked to mid wicket
14.6Russell to Pooran, 4 byes
22:44
SRH 127/2 after 14 overs
Umesh to bowl,Markram is on strike.
13.1 Umesh to Markram, 1 run
13.2Umesh to Rahul, no run, length ball, guided to backward point
13.3Umesh to Rahul, 1 run, slow and short wide outside off, mistimes pull to mid wicket
13.4Umesh to Markram,FOUR!! Short aimed at his head, just manages to hit it behind keeper's reach
13.5Umesh to Markram, FOUR! Short and wide, slaps it infront of cover.
13.6Umesh to Markram,FOUR!! Full on off, crunches it to extra cover
22:39
SRH 113/2 after 13 overs
Narine to bowl, Rahul is on strike.
12.1 Narine to Rahul, 2 runs, full outside off, clipped to deep mid wicket
12.2Narine to Rahul, no run, length ball on his pads, tucked to short fine leg
12.3Narine to Rahul, no run, full on his pads, sweeps it to short fine leg.
12.4Narine to Rahul, 1 run, straighter outside off, punched to long-off
12.5Narine to Markram, no run
12.6Narine to Markram, 1 run
22:35
SRH 109/2 after 12 overs
Cummins to bowl, Markram is on strike.
11.1 Cummins to Markam, no run, length ball on off, pushed to cover
11.2Cummins to Markram, 1 run, Short on leg, pulls it to long leg
11.3Cummins to Rahul, 1 run, Full on middle, driven down the ground to long on
11.4Cummins to Markram, 1 run
11.5Cummins to Rahul, no run
11.6Cummins to Rahul, 1 run
22:31
SRH 105/2 after 11 overs
Sunil to bowl, Rahul is on strike.
10.1Sunil to Rahul,SIX!! Full and flat, sweeps it straight over long on.
10.2Sunil to Rahul, no run, short outside off, dabbed to short third man.
10.3Sunil to Rahul, 1 run, length ball, spins in and tucked behind square
10.4Sunil to Markram, 1 run, length ball on padsm clipped to long leg
10.5Sunil to Rahul, 2 runs, length on his pads, clipped to long leg
10.6 Sunil toRahul, no run
22:27
SRH 95/2 after 10 overs
Varun to bowl, Markram is on strike.
9.1Varun to Markram, 1 run, full on middle, pushed to cover
9.2Varun to Rahul, 1 run, back of length, works it to long on.
9.3Varun to Markram,SIX!! Flighted on middle stump, goes down the ground.
9.4Varun to Markram, FOUR!! Flighted outside off, hammered to extra cover.
9.5Varun to Markram, 1 run, flighted and quick to middle, tucked to deep mid wicket
9.6Varun to Rahul, 1 run
22:22
SRH 81/2 after 9 overs
Narine to bowl, Rahul is on strike.
8.1 Narine to Rahul, 1 run, short on middle and tucked to deep square
8.2Narine to Markram, 1 run, length ball, on off and cut away to point
8.3Narine to Rahul, no run, length outside off, dabbed to point
8.4Narine to Rahul, 1 run, length ball and tucked to square leg
8.5Narine to Makram, no run, flat and quick, outside off.
8.6Narine to Markram, 1 run
22:17
SRH 77/2 after 8 overs
Varun to bowl, Markram is on strike.
7.1 Varun to Markram, 1 run, length ball on middle, dabbed to square leg
7.2Varun to Rahul,FOUR! Slow and outside off, leans in and lofts it over extra cover
7.3Varun to Rahul,SIX!! Flighted wide outside off, leans in and drives it over extra cover.
7.4Varun to Rahul,SIX!! Flat and quick this time, again wide outside off, leans in and lofts it over extra cover.
7.5Varun to Rahul, 1 run, short on off, dabbed to backward point.
7.6Varun to Markram, no run
22:12
SRH 59/2 after 7 overs
Aman to bowl, Markram is on strike.
6.1 Aman to Markram, 1 run, low full toss on middle, driven down the ground
6.2Aman to Rahul, no run, full ball on off, defended.
6.3Aman to Rahul,FOUR!! Short and quick, top edge over the keeper.
6.4Aman to Rahul, 1 run, slower one, outside off, dabbed to third man.
6.5Aman to Markram, 1 run, full on middle, pushed to mid-off
6.6Aman to Rahul,SIX! Short and wide, slashed over point
22:07
SRH 46/2 after 6 overs
Russell to bowl, Kane is on strike.
5.1 Russell to Kane,FOUR!! Short and wide, rocks back and pulls in infront of mid wicket
5.2Russell to Kane,OUT! Bowled'im!Touch full and again looks to pull, under edge and ball ricochet to stumps.
Aiden Markram is new batter.
5.3Russell to Markram, no run, short aimed at his head, left.
5.4Russell to Markram, 1 run, short on off, punched to extra cover.
5.5Russell to Rahul,SIX! Short on his body, hooked behind square.
5.6Russell to Rahul, no run
22:01
SRH 35/1 after 5 overs
Umesh to bowl, Kane is on strike.
4.1 Umesh to Kane, 1 run, length ball on middle, dabbed to point
4.2Umesh to Rahul, 1 run, short and on the stumps, guided to slip
4.3Umesh to Kane,FOUR!! Short on off, swivels and pulls it behind square.
4.4Umesh to Kane, no run, short again, comes down the track and misses it.
4.5Umesh to Kane, no run, length outside off, dabbed to backward point.
4.6Umesh to Kane, wide
4.6Umesh to Kane, 1 run
21:55
SRH 27/1 after 4 overs
Cummins to bowl, Kane is on strike.
3.1Cummins to Kane, 1 run, full on middle, worked away to mid on.
3.2Cummins to Rahul,FOUR!! Full outside off, lofts it over extra cover fielder.
3.3Cummins to Rahul, 1 run, touch short, rushed him and inside edge to keeper
3.4Cummins to Kane, no run, length ball, angling in, defended.
3.5Cummins to Kane, wide + four, short and just kept going.
3.5Cummins to Kane, no run, Length ball, on middle, defended.
3.6Cummins to Kane, 1 run
21:51
SRH 15/1 after 3 overs
Umesh to bowl, Rahul is on strike.
2.1Umesh to Rahul,FOUR!! Driftedon to his pads, flicks it behind square leg.
2.2Umesh to Rahul, 1 run, touch short, dabs it to cover
2.3Umesh to Kane, no run, length ball, jags back in, edge to cover
2.4Umesh to Kane, no run, short and tucked to square leg.
2.5Umesh to Kane, full on off stump, dropped dead toward bowlers
2.6Umesh to Kane, 1 run
21:44
SRH 9/1 after 2 overs
Cummins to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
1.1 Cummins to Sharma, no run, around the wicket, short outside off, and inside edge to keeper .
1.2Cummins to Sharma, no run, short again, wide outside off, chops it down
1.3Cummins to Sharma, no run, touch fuller, outside off, swing and a miss.
1.4Cummins to Sharma,OUT! Bowled'im! Touch fuller, wide outside off, looks to pull it inside edge on to the stumps.
Rahul Tripathi is new batter.
1.5Cummins to Rahul, wide
1.5Cummins to Rahul, 1 run, length ball outside looks to play ramp shot.
1.6Cummins to Kane,FOUR!!
21:35
SRH 3/0 after 1 over
Umesh Yadav to bowl, Abhishek Sharma is on strike.
0.1Umesh Yadav to Sharma, no run, length ball outside, hint of swing in, left
0.2Umesh Yadav to Sharma, 2 runs, Short on his pads, flicked to deep fine leg
0.3Umesh Yadav to Sharma, no run, short on off, dabbed to point
0.4Umesh Yadav to Sharma, no run, short on his body, tucked to mid wicket
0.5Umesh Yadav to Sharma, no run, back of length, angling across from batter, tapped to point
0.6Umesh Yadav to Sharma, 1 run
21:34
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. KKRplayers are on the field and in a huddle. SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamsonmarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
21:16
KKR 175/8 after 20 overs
Suchith to bowl, Khan is on strike.
19.1Suchith to Khan,OUT! Bowled'im! Quick, flat and straighter one from Suchith, goes for a heave and misses it.
Umesh Yadav is new batter.
19.2Suchith to Umesh, 1 run, quick, flat and short on leg, pushed to short mid on
19.3Suchith to Russell, no run, short and wide, slapped to long off
19.4Suchith to Russell,SIX!! Short on his legs, clears his front leg and launched into the crowd at deep square
19.5Suchith to Russell,SIX!! Bread and Butter! Short again, pulls it over long on.
19.6Suchith to Russell,FOUR! Some respite!Full this time on his pads, swept to deep fine leg
21:10
KKR 158/7 after 19 overs
Bhuvi to bowl, Russell is on strike.
18.1 Bhuvi to Russell, 2 runs, slow and wide, length ball, top edge to deep cover.
18.2Bhuvi to Russell, 1 leg bye, full on his pads
18.3Bhuvi to Cummins,OUT! Slower ball, wide outside top edge to long on.
Aman Khan is new batter.
18.4Bhuvi to Khan,FOUR!! Slower again, wide outside off, lofts it over backward point.
18.5Bhuvi to Khan, 1 run, yorker, on middle, tucked to deep square leg.
18.6Bhuvi to Russell, no run
21:03
KKR 150/6 after 18 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Rana is on strike.
17.1 Natarajan to Rana,FOUR!! Full on off, hammered down the ground
17.2Natarajan to Rana, OUT! EDGE! CAUGHTno run, moves away, looking to hit it over cover, misses it. SRH review! There was a noise as ball passed the bat.
Pat Cummins is new batter.
17.3Natarajan to Cummins,1 run,Low full toss on his pads, flicks it to deep square
17.4Natarajan to Russell,FOUR!! Full toss on middle, clears front leg and goes over deep square leg
17.5Natarajan to Russell, 1 run, yorker, backs away and goes hard down the ground, Natarajan manages to put hand on to it.
17.6Natarajan to Cummins, 2 runs
20:55
KKR 138/5 after 17 overs
Bhuvi to bowl, Rana is on strike.
16.1 Bhuvi to Rana, 1 leg bye,
16.2Bhuvi to Russell,FOUR! Short and wide, upper cut over short third man.
16.3Bhuvi to Russell, wide
16.2Bhuvi to Russell,YORKER!! IN THE BLOCKHOLE!! On his leg stump, had no clue.
16.4Bhuvi to Russell,SIX!! Length ball, outside off, hammered over extra cover.
16.5Bhuvi to Russell, no run, another yorker on leg stump, defended.
16.6Bhuvi to Russell,FOUR!! Full on his legs, flicked over deep square leg
20:49
KKR 122/5 after 16 overs
Malik to bowl, Russell is on strike.
15.1 Malik to Russell, no run, low full toss on his legs, dabbed to mid wicket
15.2Malik to Russell, 2 runs, around the wicket, short and on off stump, cut to deep backward point
15.3Malik to Russell, no run, length, on his legs, moves away, swing and a miss
15.4Malik to Russell, no run, Short, quick and wide. Swing and a miss.
15.5Malik to Russell, no run, short and aimed at his head.
15.6Malik to Russell, no run.
20:44
KKR 120/5 after 15 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Rana is on strike.
14.1 Natarajan to Rana, no run, Short on off, ducked.
14.2Natarajan to Rana,FOUR! Slow, middle and lapped over short fine leg
14.3Natarajan to Rana, no run, fuller on off, pushed back to bowler.
14.4Natarajan to Rana, 1 run, yorker on leg stump, tucked to backward square leg
14.5Natarajan to Russell, 1 run, length ball, on his legs, tucked to square leg
14.6Natarajan to Russell, no run
20:39
KKR 114/5 after 14 overs
Jansen to bowl, Rana is on strike.Andre Russell is new batter.
13.1 Jansen to Rana, 1 run, length ball on middle, tucked to deep fine leg
13.2Jansen to Russell, no run, short and directed at his head. ducked.
13.3Jansen to Russell, 2 runs, touch fuller on off, hammers it to deep mid wicket
13.4Jansen to Russell,.SIX!! Length ball pn middle, clears his front leg and smokes it over deep mid wicket
13.5Jansen to Russell, 1 full and wide, pushed to deep point.
13.6Jansen to Russell, 1 run
20:33
KKR after 13 overs
Malik to bowl, Rana is on strike.
12.1 Malik to Rana,SiX! Full on middle, moves away and sliced over third man
12.2Malik to Rana, 3 runs, full on off stump, flicked to deep mid wicket
12.3Malik to Jackson, no run, Short and outside off, dabbed to point
12.4Malik to Jackson, no run, yorker on middle, manages to hit it.
12.5Malik to Jackson,SIX!! Short on his pads, slammed it over backward square leg.
12.6Malik to Jackson,OUT! CAUGHT!! Short again outside off, goes again for the pull and top edges it to deep fine leg
20:28
KKR 88/4 after 12 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Rana is on strike.
11.1 Natarajan to Rana, SIX!!l ength ball and lauched to mid wicket
11.2Natarajan to Rana, yorker on off stump, pushed to extra cover
11.3Natarajan to Rana, 2runs, touch short and punched to deep extra cover
11.4Natarajan to Rana,FOUR!! Touch fuller and outside off, punched over cover.
11.5Natarajan to Rana, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to long on
11.6Natarajan to Jackson, no run
20:23
KKR 75/4 after 11 overs
Suchith to bowl, Rana is on strike.
10.1Suchith to Rana, 1 run, short and pulled to deep square
Sheldon Jackson is new batter.
10.2Suchith to Jackson, no run, floated on middle and forward defence
10.3Suchith to Jackson, 1 run, quick and flat on middle, tucked to mid wicket
10.4Suchith to Rana, 2 runs, on legs, tucked to square leg
10.5Suchith to Rana, no run, pitched outside leg, hits him on his pad and they've reviewed!NOT OUT!!
10.6Suchith to Rana, 1 run,
20:17
KKR 70/4 after 10 overs
Malik to bowl, Rana is on strike.
9.1 Malik to Rana, 1 run, length ball on his legs, slapped to third man
9.2Malik to Shreyas, no run, quick and short, ball lobs to short fine leg
9.3Malik to Shreyas, 1 run, short again, on fourth stump, guided to third man
9.4Malik to Rana, 1 leg bye
9.5Malik to Shreyas, no run, short and wide, swing and a miss
9.6Malik to Shreyas,OUT!! FULL. STRAIGHT. YORKER. He was expecting a bouncer, makes room and balls goes through him
20:10
KKR 66/3 after 9 overs
Suchith to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
8.1 Suchith to Shreyas,FOUR!! Flighted way outside leg, swept to deep fine leg
8.2Suchith to Shreyas, 1 run, slow and on his legs, driven to long off
8.3Suchith to Rana, no run,flat, wide outside off, drive and a miss
8.4Suchith to Rana, no run, slow, full on fifth stump, pushed to point
8.5Suchith to Rana, FOUR!! Slow on his legs, sweeps it to deep fine leg
8.6Suchith to Rana, 1 run
20:05
KKR 54/3 after 8 overs
Shashank to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
7.1 Shashank to Shreyas, 1 run, Short and outside off, guided to third man.
7.2Shashank to Rana, no run, slow ball outside off, short, swing and a miss
7.3Shashank to Rana,FOUR!! Down the wicket, short and wide, slashed over cover
7.4Shashank to Rana, 1 run, touch fuller on his legs tucked to deep mid wicket
7.5Shashank to Shreyas, 1 run, slow on middle and dabbed to mid wicket
7.6Shashank to Rana, no run
20:00
KKR 47/3 after 7 overs
Malik to bowl. Shreyas is on strike,
6.1 Malik to Shreyas, 2 runs, length ball on middle leading edge to cover
6.2Malik to Shreyas, no run, touch short outside off, missed.
6.3Malik to Shreyas, no run, touch short, outside off, swing and a miss.
6.4Malik to Shreyas, 2runs, short on fourtth stump, pushed to backward point.
6.5Malik to Shreyas, 1 leg bye, comes back in, hits his pads
6.6Malik to Rana,FOUR!! Short and worked away to fine leg
19:56
KKR 38/3 after 6 overs
Jansen to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
5.1Jansen to Shreyas, no run, length on off, defended to cover point
5.2Jansen to Shreyas,FOUR!!! Full on middle and pushed down the ground to mid on
5.3Jansen to Shreyas, 2 runs, short on his legs, flicked to backward square
5.4Jansen to Shreyas, no run, short comes back in punched to cover
5.5Jansen to Shreyas, 1 run, slow, full on middle, tucked to fine leg
5.6Jansen to Rana,no run
19:49
KKR 31/3 after 5 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Iyer is on strike.
4.1Natarajan to Iyer, OUT!! Bowled'im!Full on fifth stump, nips back and goes through the gap between bat and pad his timber.
Sunil Narine is new batter
4.2Natarajan to Narine,SIX!! Length ball, clears his front leg and slams it over deep mid wicket.
4.3Natarajan to Narine,OUT! Low full toss on his leg stump, moves to his leg side and tries to slice it over cover and hits it straight to cover fielder.
Nitish Rana is new batter.
4.4Natarajan to Rana, no run, full ball on middle, leading edge to cover
4.5Natarajan to Rana, no run, full and wide outside off,drive and a miss
4.6Natarajan to Rana, no run
19:45
KKR 25/1 after 4 overs
Jansen to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
3.1Jansen to Shreyas, no run. length ball and driven to mid on
3.2Jansen to Shreyas,FOUR!! Short ball, tries to leave it, and balls hits bat and goes in between slip and keeper
3.3Jansen to Shreyas, no run, Full moving away from off, missed his edge
3.4Jansen to Shreyas.1 run, length ball and driven to cover
3.5Jansen to Iyer, 1 run, short and wide outside off, goes for wild slash, swing and a miss.
3.6Jansen to Shreyas, no run
19:41
KKR 19/1 after 3 overs
Bhuvi to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
2.1Bhuvi to Shreyas, 3runs, full and driven through extra cover.
2.2Bhuvi to Iyer,FOUR!! Full on his middle stump, goes for a drive and outside goes past first slip to third man.
2.3Bhuvi to Iyer, no run, length ball on middle and driven to mid on
2.4Bhuvi to Iyer, no run, length ball, hint of swing in, hits his pads
2.5Bhuvi to Iyer, no run
2.6Bhuvi to Iyer, no run
19:35
KKR 12/1 after 2 overs
Marco Jansen to bowl, Iyer is on strike.
1.1Jansen to Iyer, wide
1.1Jansen to Iyer, 1 run, touch fuller, and driven to short cover
1.2Jansen to Finch,OUT!! CAUGHT!! length ball, outside off, he goes for a lofted drive and an inside edge through to keeper.
Shreyas Iyer is new batter.
1.3Jansen to Shreyas, 1 run, length ball and wide outside off, mistimed to cover.
1.4Jansen to Iyer, no run, length ball on fourth stump, and beats his outside egde
1.5Jansen to Iyer, no run, no run, Touch fuller, makes room by moving to his leg side, swing and a miss.
1.6Jansen to Iyer, no run
19:25
KKR 9/0 after 1 over
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl, Venkatesh Iyer is on strike,
0.1Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Iyer, 1 run, full on middle, guided to third man
0.2Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Finch, 1 run, touch fuller, swinging away,comes down and flick it to mid on
0.3Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Iyer, 1 bye, short, comes back in, cut him in half
0.4Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Finch, no run, full, swinging in, hits his pads.
0.5Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Finch, keeper comes on stumps,SIX!! Full on middle, comes in and punches it over mid on
0.6Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Finch, no run
19:25
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. SRH players are on the field and in a huddle. KKR openers Aaron Finch and Venkatesh Iyer march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
19:04
Teams
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson(w), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy
19:00
Toss
SRH won the toss and opt to bowl first.
18:41
KKR are heading into the match after a loss against Delhi Capitals but it remains a formidable side and would look to bounce back from the reversal.
18:41
However Washington, a vital cog in the SRH wheels, will be missing in action after he sustained a split webbing on his bowling hand while fielding against GT.
18:40
After a subdued start to the tournament, SRH turned things around with back-to-back wins over Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, and Kane Williamson's team is now eying a hat-trick of victories.
SRH 153/3 after 16 overs
Varun to bowl, Markram is on strike.
15.1Varun to Markram,1 run, flatter andshort pulled to behind square
15.2Varun to Pooran, 1 run, flatter on length, scooped to fine leg
15.3Varun to Markram,FOUR!! Flatter on the length, wide outside off, under egde goes behind keeper.
15.4Varun to Markram,SIX!! Banged in short and heaves it over deep mid wicket.
15.5Varun to Markram, 1 run, quicket one outside off, length ball and punched to deep cover.
15.6Varun to Pooran, no run
SRH 140/3 after 15 overs
Russell to bowl,Rahul is on strike.
14.1 Russell to Rahul,SIX!! Length ball on his pads, pulls it behind square.
14.2Russell to Rahul,OUT! CAUGHT! Slow and short, outside off, fetches it and pulls it straight to long on.
Nicholas Pooran is new batter.
14.3Russell to Pooran, no run, Short on off, punched to short cover
14.4Russell to Pooran, wide
14.4Russell to Pooran, 1 run
14.5Russell to Markram, 1 run, length on middle and tucked to mid wicket
14.6Russell to Pooran, 4 byes
SRH 127/2 after 14 overs
Umesh to bowl,Markram is on strike.
13.1 Umesh to Markram, 1 run
13.2Umesh to Rahul, no run, length ball, guided to backward point
13.3Umesh to Rahul, 1 run, slow and short wide outside off, mistimes pull to mid wicket
13.4Umesh to Markram,FOUR!! Short aimed at his head, just manages to hit it behind keeper's reach
13.5Umesh to Markram, FOUR! Short and wide, slaps it infront of cover.
13.6Umesh to Markram,FOUR!! Full on off, crunches it to extra cover
SRH 113/2 after 13 overs
Narine to bowl, Rahul is on strike.
12.1 Narine to Rahul, 2 runs, full outside off, clipped to deep mid wicket
12.2Narine to Rahul, no run, length ball on his pads, tucked to short fine leg
12.3Narine to Rahul, no run, full on his pads, sweeps it to short fine leg.
12.4Narine to Rahul, 1 run, straighter outside off, punched to long-off
12.5Narine to Markram, no run
12.6Narine to Markram, 1 run
SRH 109/2 after 12 overs
Cummins to bowl, Markram is on strike.
11.1 Cummins to Markam, no run, length ball on off, pushed to cover
11.2Cummins to Markram, 1 run, Short on leg, pulls it to long leg
11.3Cummins to Rahul, 1 run, Full on middle, driven down the ground to long on
11.4Cummins to Markram, 1 run
11.5Cummins to Rahul, no run
11.6Cummins to Rahul, 1 run
SRH 105/2 after 11 overs
Sunil to bowl, Rahul is on strike.
10.1Sunil to Rahul,SIX!! Full and flat, sweeps it straight over long on.
10.2Sunil to Rahul, no run, short outside off, dabbed to short third man.
10.3Sunil to Rahul, 1 run, length ball, spins in and tucked behind square
10.4Sunil to Markram, 1 run, length ball on padsm clipped to long leg
10.5Sunil to Rahul, 2 runs, length on his pads, clipped to long leg
10.6 Sunil toRahul, no run
SRH 95/2 after 10 overs
Varun to bowl, Markram is on strike.
9.1Varun to Markram, 1 run, full on middle, pushed to cover
9.2Varun to Rahul, 1 run, back of length, works it to long on.
9.3Varun to Markram,SIX!! Flighted on middle stump, goes down the ground.
9.4Varun to Markram, FOUR!! Flighted outside off, hammered to extra cover.
9.5Varun to Markram, 1 run, flighted and quick to middle, tucked to deep mid wicket
9.6Varun to Rahul, 1 run
SRH 81/2 after 9 overs
Narine to bowl, Rahul is on strike.
8.1 Narine to Rahul, 1 run, short on middle and tucked to deep square
8.2Narine to Markram, 1 run, length ball, on off and cut away to point
8.3Narine to Rahul, no run, length outside off, dabbed to point
8.4Narine to Rahul, 1 run, length ball and tucked to square leg
8.5Narine to Makram, no run, flat and quick, outside off.
8.6Narine to Markram, 1 run
SRH 77/2 after 8 overs
Varun to bowl, Markram is on strike.
7.1 Varun to Markram, 1 run, length ball on middle, dabbed to square leg
7.2Varun to Rahul,FOUR! Slow and outside off, leans in and lofts it over extra cover
7.3Varun to Rahul,SIX!! Flighted wide outside off, leans in and drives it over extra cover.
7.4Varun to Rahul,SIX!! Flat and quick this time, again wide outside off, leans in and lofts it over extra cover.
7.5Varun to Rahul, 1 run, short on off, dabbed to backward point.
7.6Varun to Markram, no run
SRH 59/2 after 7 overs
Aman to bowl, Markram is on strike.
6.1 Aman to Markram, 1 run, low full toss on middle, driven down the ground
6.2Aman to Rahul, no run, full ball on off, defended.
6.3Aman to Rahul,FOUR!! Short and quick, top edge over the keeper.
6.4Aman to Rahul, 1 run, slower one, outside off, dabbed to third man.
6.5Aman to Markram, 1 run, full on middle, pushed to mid-off
6.6Aman to Rahul,SIX! Short and wide, slashed over point
SRH 46/2 after 6 overs
Russell to bowl, Kane is on strike.
5.1 Russell to Kane,FOUR!! Short and wide, rocks back and pulls in infront of mid wicket
5.2Russell to Kane,OUT! Bowled'im!Touch full and again looks to pull, under edge and ball ricochet to stumps.
Aiden Markram is new batter.
5.3Russell to Markram, no run, short aimed at his head, left.
5.4Russell to Markram, 1 run, short on off, punched to extra cover.
5.5Russell to Rahul,SIX! Short on his body, hooked behind square.
5.6Russell to Rahul, no run
SRH 35/1 after 5 overs
Umesh to bowl, Kane is on strike.
4.1 Umesh to Kane, 1 run, length ball on middle, dabbed to point
4.2Umesh to Rahul, 1 run, short and on the stumps, guided to slip
4.3Umesh to Kane,FOUR!! Short on off, swivels and pulls it behind square.
4.4Umesh to Kane, no run, short again, comes down the track and misses it.
4.5Umesh to Kane, no run, length outside off, dabbed to backward point.
4.6Umesh to Kane, wide
4.6Umesh to Kane, 1 run
SRH 27/1 after 4 overs
Cummins to bowl, Kane is on strike.
3.1Cummins to Kane, 1 run, full on middle, worked away to mid on.
3.2Cummins to Rahul,FOUR!! Full outside off, lofts it over extra cover fielder.
3.3Cummins to Rahul, 1 run, touch short, rushed him and inside edge to keeper
3.4Cummins to Kane, no run, length ball, angling in, defended.
3.5Cummins to Kane, wide + four, short and just kept going.
3.5Cummins to Kane, no run, Length ball, on middle, defended.
3.6Cummins to Kane, 1 run
SRH 15/1 after 3 overs
Umesh to bowl, Rahul is on strike.
2.1Umesh to Rahul,FOUR!! Driftedon to his pads, flicks it behind square leg.
2.2Umesh to Rahul, 1 run, touch short, dabs it to cover
2.3Umesh to Kane, no run, length ball, jags back in, edge to cover
2.4Umesh to Kane, no run, short and tucked to square leg.
2.5Umesh to Kane, full on off stump, dropped dead toward bowlers
2.6Umesh to Kane, 1 run
SRH 9/1 after 2 overs
Cummins to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
1.1 Cummins to Sharma, no run, around the wicket, short outside off, and inside edge to keeper .
1.2Cummins to Sharma, no run, short again, wide outside off, chops it down
1.3Cummins to Sharma, no run, touch fuller, outside off, swing and a miss.
1.4Cummins to Sharma,OUT! Bowled'im! Touch fuller, wide outside off, looks to pull it inside edge on to the stumps.
Rahul Tripathi is new batter.
1.5Cummins to Rahul, wide
1.5Cummins to Rahul, 1 run, length ball outside looks to play ramp shot.
1.6Cummins to Kane,FOUR!!
SRH 3/0 after 1 over
Umesh Yadav to bowl, Abhishek Sharma is on strike.
0.1Umesh Yadav to Sharma, no run, length ball outside, hint of swing in, left
0.2Umesh Yadav to Sharma, 2 runs, Short on his pads, flicked to deep fine leg
0.3Umesh Yadav to Sharma, no run, short on off, dabbed to point
0.4Umesh Yadav to Sharma, no run, short on his body, tucked to mid wicket
0.5Umesh Yadav to Sharma, no run, back of length, angling across from batter, tapped to point
0.6Umesh Yadav to Sharma, 1 run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. KKRplayers are on the field and in a huddle. SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamsonmarch to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
KKR 175/8 after 20 overs
Suchith to bowl, Khan is on strike.
19.1Suchith to Khan,OUT! Bowled'im! Quick, flat and straighter one from Suchith, goes for a heave and misses it.
Umesh Yadav is new batter.
19.2Suchith to Umesh, 1 run, quick, flat and short on leg, pushed to short mid on
19.3Suchith to Russell, no run, short and wide, slapped to long off
19.4Suchith to Russell,SIX!! Short on his legs, clears his front leg and launched into the crowd at deep square
19.5Suchith to Russell,SIX!! Bread and Butter! Short again, pulls it over long on.
19.6Suchith to Russell,FOUR! Some respite!Full this time on his pads, swept to deep fine leg
KKR 158/7 after 19 overs
Bhuvi to bowl, Russell is on strike.
18.1 Bhuvi to Russell, 2 runs, slow and wide, length ball, top edge to deep cover.
18.2Bhuvi to Russell, 1 leg bye, full on his pads
18.3Bhuvi to Cummins,OUT! Slower ball, wide outside top edge to long on.
Aman Khan is new batter.
18.4Bhuvi to Khan,FOUR!! Slower again, wide outside off, lofts it over backward point.
18.5Bhuvi to Khan, 1 run, yorker, on middle, tucked to deep square leg.
18.6Bhuvi to Russell, no run
KKR 150/6 after 18 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Rana is on strike.
17.1 Natarajan to Rana,FOUR!! Full on off, hammered down the ground
17.2Natarajan to Rana, OUT! EDGE! CAUGHTno run, moves away, looking to hit it over cover, misses it. SRH review! There was a noise as ball passed the bat.
Pat Cummins is new batter.
17.3Natarajan to Cummins,1 run,Low full toss on his pads, flicks it to deep square
17.4Natarajan to Russell,FOUR!! Full toss on middle, clears front leg and goes over deep square leg
17.5Natarajan to Russell, 1 run, yorker, backs away and goes hard down the ground, Natarajan manages to put hand on to it.
17.6Natarajan to Cummins, 2 runs
KKR 138/5 after 17 overs
Bhuvi to bowl, Rana is on strike.
16.1 Bhuvi to Rana, 1 leg bye,
16.2Bhuvi to Russell,FOUR! Short and wide, upper cut over short third man.
16.3Bhuvi to Russell, wide
16.2Bhuvi to Russell,YORKER!! IN THE BLOCKHOLE!! On his leg stump, had no clue.
16.4Bhuvi to Russell,SIX!! Length ball, outside off, hammered over extra cover.
16.5Bhuvi to Russell, no run, another yorker on leg stump, defended.
16.6Bhuvi to Russell,FOUR!! Full on his legs, flicked over deep square leg
KKR 122/5 after 16 overs
Malik to bowl, Russell is on strike.
15.1 Malik to Russell, no run, low full toss on his legs, dabbed to mid wicket
15.2Malik to Russell, 2 runs, around the wicket, short and on off stump, cut to deep backward point
15.3Malik to Russell, no run, length, on his legs, moves away, swing and a miss
15.4Malik to Russell, no run, Short, quick and wide. Swing and a miss.
15.5Malik to Russell, no run, short and aimed at his head.
15.6Malik to Russell, no run.
KKR 120/5 after 15 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Rana is on strike.
14.1 Natarajan to Rana, no run, Short on off, ducked.
14.2Natarajan to Rana,FOUR! Slow, middle and lapped over short fine leg
14.3Natarajan to Rana, no run, fuller on off, pushed back to bowler.
14.4Natarajan to Rana, 1 run, yorker on leg stump, tucked to backward square leg
14.5Natarajan to Russell, 1 run, length ball, on his legs, tucked to square leg
14.6Natarajan to Russell, no run
KKR 114/5 after 14 overs
Jansen to bowl, Rana is on strike.Andre Russell is new batter.
13.1 Jansen to Rana, 1 run, length ball on middle, tucked to deep fine leg
13.2Jansen to Russell, no run, short and directed at his head. ducked.
13.3Jansen to Russell, 2 runs, touch fuller on off, hammers it to deep mid wicket
13.4Jansen to Russell,.SIX!! Length ball pn middle, clears his front leg and smokes it over deep mid wicket
13.5Jansen to Russell, 1 full and wide, pushed to deep point.
13.6Jansen to Russell, 1 run
KKR after 13 overs
Malik to bowl, Rana is on strike.
12.1 Malik to Rana,SiX! Full on middle, moves away and sliced over third man
12.2Malik to Rana, 3 runs, full on off stump, flicked to deep mid wicket
12.3Malik to Jackson, no run, Short and outside off, dabbed to point
12.4Malik to Jackson, no run, yorker on middle, manages to hit it.
12.5Malik to Jackson,SIX!! Short on his pads, slammed it over backward square leg.
12.6Malik to Jackson,OUT! CAUGHT!! Short again outside off, goes again for the pull and top edges it to deep fine leg
KKR 88/4 after 12 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Rana is on strike.
11.1 Natarajan to Rana, SIX!!l ength ball and lauched to mid wicket
11.2Natarajan to Rana, yorker on off stump, pushed to extra cover
11.3Natarajan to Rana, 2runs, touch short and punched to deep extra cover
11.4Natarajan to Rana,FOUR!! Touch fuller and outside off, punched over cover.
11.5Natarajan to Rana, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to long on
11.6Natarajan to Jackson, no run
KKR 75/4 after 11 overs
Suchith to bowl, Rana is on strike.
10.1Suchith to Rana, 1 run, short and pulled to deep square
Sheldon Jackson is new batter.
10.2Suchith to Jackson, no run, floated on middle and forward defence
10.3Suchith to Jackson, 1 run, quick and flat on middle, tucked to mid wicket
10.4Suchith to Rana, 2 runs, on legs, tucked to square leg
10.5Suchith to Rana, no run, pitched outside leg, hits him on his pad and they've reviewed!NOT OUT!!
10.6Suchith to Rana, 1 run,
KKR 70/4 after 10 overs
Malik to bowl, Rana is on strike.
9.1 Malik to Rana, 1 run, length ball on his legs, slapped to third man
9.2Malik to Shreyas, no run, quick and short, ball lobs to short fine leg
9.3Malik to Shreyas, 1 run, short again, on fourth stump, guided to third man
9.4Malik to Rana, 1 leg bye
9.5Malik to Shreyas, no run, short and wide, swing and a miss
9.6Malik to Shreyas,OUT!! FULL. STRAIGHT. YORKER. He was expecting a bouncer, makes room and balls goes through him
KKR 66/3 after 9 overs
Suchith to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
8.1 Suchith to Shreyas,FOUR!! Flighted way outside leg, swept to deep fine leg
8.2Suchith to Shreyas, 1 run, slow and on his legs, driven to long off
8.3Suchith to Rana, no run,flat, wide outside off, drive and a miss
8.4Suchith to Rana, no run, slow, full on fifth stump, pushed to point
8.5Suchith to Rana, FOUR!! Slow on his legs, sweeps it to deep fine leg
8.6Suchith to Rana, 1 run
KKR 54/3 after 8 overs
Shashank to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
7.1 Shashank to Shreyas, 1 run, Short and outside off, guided to third man.
7.2Shashank to Rana, no run, slow ball outside off, short, swing and a miss
7.3Shashank to Rana,FOUR!! Down the wicket, short and wide, slashed over cover
7.4Shashank to Rana, 1 run, touch fuller on his legs tucked to deep mid wicket
7.5Shashank to Shreyas, 1 run, slow on middle and dabbed to mid wicket
7.6Shashank to Rana, no run
KKR 47/3 after 7 overs
Malik to bowl. Shreyas is on strike,
6.1 Malik to Shreyas, 2 runs, length ball on middle leading edge to cover
6.2Malik to Shreyas, no run, touch short outside off, missed.
6.3Malik to Shreyas, no run, touch short, outside off, swing and a miss.
6.4Malik to Shreyas, 2runs, short on fourtth stump, pushed to backward point.
6.5Malik to Shreyas, 1 leg bye, comes back in, hits his pads
6.6Malik to Rana,FOUR!! Short and worked away to fine leg
KKR 38/3 after 6 overs
Jansen to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
5.1Jansen to Shreyas, no run, length on off, defended to cover point
5.2Jansen to Shreyas,FOUR!!! Full on middle and pushed down the ground to mid on
5.3Jansen to Shreyas, 2 runs, short on his legs, flicked to backward square
5.4Jansen to Shreyas, no run, short comes back in punched to cover
5.5Jansen to Shreyas, 1 run, slow, full on middle, tucked to fine leg
5.6Jansen to Rana,no run
KKR 31/3 after 5 overs
Natarajan to bowl, Iyer is on strike.
4.1Natarajan to Iyer, OUT!! Bowled'im!Full on fifth stump, nips back and goes through the gap between bat and pad his timber.
Sunil Narine is new batter
4.2Natarajan to Narine,SIX!! Length ball, clears his front leg and slams it over deep mid wicket.
4.3Natarajan to Narine,OUT! Low full toss on his leg stump, moves to his leg side and tries to slice it over cover and hits it straight to cover fielder.
Nitish Rana is new batter.
4.4Natarajan to Rana, no run, full ball on middle, leading edge to cover
4.5Natarajan to Rana, no run, full and wide outside off,drive and a miss
4.6Natarajan to Rana, no run
KKR 25/1 after 4 overs
Jansen to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
3.1Jansen to Shreyas, no run. length ball and driven to mid on
3.2Jansen to Shreyas,FOUR!! Short ball, tries to leave it, and balls hits bat and goes in between slip and keeper
3.3Jansen to Shreyas, no run, Full moving away from off, missed his edge
3.4Jansen to Shreyas.1 run, length ball and driven to cover
3.5Jansen to Iyer, 1 run, short and wide outside off, goes for wild slash, swing and a miss.
3.6Jansen to Shreyas, no run
KKR 19/1 after 3 overs
Bhuvi to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
2.1Bhuvi to Shreyas, 3runs, full and driven through extra cover.
2.2Bhuvi to Iyer,FOUR!! Full on his middle stump, goes for a drive and outside goes past first slip to third man.
2.3Bhuvi to Iyer, no run, length ball on middle and driven to mid on
2.4Bhuvi to Iyer, no run, length ball, hint of swing in, hits his pads
2.5Bhuvi to Iyer, no run
2.6Bhuvi to Iyer, no run
KKR 12/1 after 2 overs
Marco Jansen to bowl, Iyer is on strike.
1.1Jansen to Iyer, wide
1.1Jansen to Iyer, 1 run, touch fuller, and driven to short cover
1.2Jansen to Finch,OUT!! CAUGHT!! length ball, outside off, he goes for a lofted drive and an inside edge through to keeper.
Shreyas Iyer is new batter.
1.3Jansen to Shreyas, 1 run, length ball and wide outside off, mistimed to cover.
1.4Jansen to Iyer, no run, length ball on fourth stump, and beats his outside egde
1.5Jansen to Iyer, no run, no run, Touch fuller, makes room by moving to his leg side, swing and a miss.
1.6Jansen to Iyer, no run
KKR 9/0 after 1 over
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl, Venkatesh Iyer is on strike,
0.1Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Iyer, 1 run, full on middle, guided to third man
0.2Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Finch, 1 run, touch fuller, swinging away,comes down and flick it to mid on
0.3Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Iyer, 1 bye, short, comes back in, cut him in half
0.4Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Finch, no run, full, swinging in, hits his pads.
0.5Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Finch, keeper comes on stumps,SIX!! Full on middle, comes in and punches it over mid on
0.6Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Finch, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. SRH players are on the field and in a huddle. KKR openers Aaron Finch and Venkatesh Iyer march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson(w), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy
Toss
SRH won the toss and opt to bowl first.
KKR are heading into the match after a loss against Delhi Capitals but it remains a formidable side and would look to bounce back from the reversal.
However Washington, a vital cog in the SRH wheels, will be missing in action after he sustained a split webbing on his bowling hand while fielding against GT.
After a subdued start to the tournament, SRH turned things around with back-to-back wins over Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, and Kane Williamson's team is now eying a hat-trick of victories.