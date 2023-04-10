IPL 2023: LSG win toss choose to bowl against RCB

IPL 2023: LSG win toss choose to bowl against RCB

The match is being held at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 10 2023, 19:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 19:13 ist
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul. Credit: PTI Photo

Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and chose to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL match being held at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Monday. 

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
Indian Premier League
RCB
LSG

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chinese firms working on ChatGPT-style technology

Chinese firms working on ChatGPT-style technology

BCCI office bearers to get $1000 daily on foreign trips

BCCI office bearers to get $1000 daily on foreign trips

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Coordination a must for glacier research

Coordination a must for glacier research

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

 