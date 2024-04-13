IPL 2024 | 5 bowlers to watch out for in the PBKS vs RR match today

A master of leg-spin, Yuzvendra Chaha (RR)l is known for his variations and can easily deceive batters. He is 2nd in run up to the coveted Purple Cap with 10 wickets in five matches and an average of 13.20.
Sandeep Sharma's (RR) good death bowling this season will be a sight to behold against Punjab in today's match.
Credit: IG/@Thesandeepsharma
With raw pace and the ability to bowl a tight line, Sam Curran (PKBS) is a threat to batters in all conditions. He has picked 6 wickets this season so far.
Rajasthan Royals bowler Nandre Burger has showcased impeccable performance as an impact player. It remains to be seen if he makes it to the starting 11.
Punjab Kings bowler Arshdeep Singh has been having a good IPL season with 8 wickets in five matches. He is fifth among this season's highest wicket-takers so far.
