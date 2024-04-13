JOIN US
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024 | 5 bowlers to watch out for in the PBKS vs RR match today

In today match, Rajasthan Royals, who are at the top of the league with just one lost game, are set to take on Punjab Kings who are reeling at eighth position. Here, we take a look at bowlers to watch out for in today's match.
Last Updated 13 April 2024, 07:18 IST

A master of leg-spin, Yuzvendra Chaha (RR)l is known for his variations and can easily deceive batters. He is 2nd in run up to the coveted Purple Cap with 10 wickets in five matches and an average of 13.20.

Credit: PTI

Credit: PTI

Sandeep Sharma's (RR) good death bowling this season will be a sight to behold against Punjab in today's match.

Credit: IG/@Thesandeepsharma

Credit: IG/@Thesandeepsharma

With raw pace and the ability to bowl a tight line, Sam Curran (PKBS) is a threat to batters in all conditions. He has picked 6 wickets this season so far.

Credit: PTI

Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Royals bowler Nandre Burger has showcased impeccable performance as an impact player. It remains to be seen if he makes it to the starting 11.

Credit: PTI Photo 

Credit: PTI Photo

Punjab Kings bowler Arshdeep Singh has been having a good IPL season with 8 wickets in five matches. He is fifth among this season's highest wicket-takers so far.

Credit: PTI Photo

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 13 April 2024, 07:18 IST)
