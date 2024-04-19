JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Here we list the top five bowlers to watch out for in the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match.
Last Updated 19 April 2024, 05:56 IST

Follow Us

Handy all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja is known for his accurate left-arm spin and picking wickets in middle overs.

Handy all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja is known for his accurate left-arm spin and picking wickets in middle overs.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Ravi Bishnoi is a talented spinner who has all the ability to dismantle any batting attack.

Ravi Bishnoi is a talented spinner who has all the ability to dismantle any batting attack.

Credit: PTI

Crafty left-arm pacer, Mustafizur Rahman is known for his pace and lethal yorkers.

Crafty left-arm pacer, Mustafizur Rahman is known for his pace and lethal yorkers.

Credit: PTI

Skillful left-arm bowler, Krunal Pandya has the ability to pick wickets at regular intervals.

Skillful left-arm bowler, Krunal Pandya has the ability to pick wickets at regular intervals.

Credit: PTI

One of the most effective players in the IPL tournament, Matheesha Pathirana is the backbone in CSK's bowling lineup. A useful fast bowler, Pathirana can easily deceive batters with his variations.

One of the most effective players in the IPL tournament, Matheesha Pathirana is the backbone in CSK's bowling lineup. A useful fast bowler, Pathirana can easily deceive batters with his variations.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 April 2024, 05:56 IST)
Sports NewsChennai Super KingsCricketRavindra JadejaIPLLucknow Super GiantsKrunal PandyaRavi BishnoiMustafizur Rahman

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT