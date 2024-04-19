IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Handy all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja is known for his accurate left-arm spin and picking wickets in middle overs.
Ravi Bishnoi is a talented spinner who has all the ability to dismantle any batting attack.
Crafty left-arm pacer, Mustafizur Rahman is known for his pace and lethal yorkers.
Skillful left-arm bowler, Krunal Pandya has the ability to pick wickets at regular intervals.
One of the most effective players in the IPL tournament, Matheesha Pathirana is the backbone in CSK's bowling lineup. A useful fast bowler, Pathirana can easily deceive batters with his variations.
(Published 19 April 2024, 05:56 IST)