IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings - 5 batters to watch out for

Jonny Bairstow's calm demeanour and ability to adapt to any situation make him a true gamechanger.
CSK's dependable batsman, Ruturaj Gaikwad's technique and ability to anchor an innings will be crucial for success in today's match.
Shashank Singh has played some amazing match-winning knocks that make him one of the key batters in tonight's fixture.
Shivam Dube possesses the talent to dominate bowling attacks and has shone bright in the tournament by providing CSK quick starts.
Punjab Kings' batsman Ashutosh Sharma is known for his elegant stroke play and ability to score quick runs throughout the innings. He can change the course of the game single- handedly and is one of the key batsmen in today's game.
(Published 01 May 2024, 06:12 IST)