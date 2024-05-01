JOIN US
Home

IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings - 5 batters to watch out for

From Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube to Jonny Bairstow, here are five batters to watch out for in today's game between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings.
Last Updated 01 May 2024, 06:12 IST

Jonny Bairstow's calm demeanour and ability to adapt to any situation make him a true gamechanger.

Credit: PTI

CSK's dependable batsman, Ruturaj Gaikwad's technique and ability to anchor an innings will be crucial for success in today's match.

Credit: PTI

Shashank Singh has played some amazing match-winning knocks that make him one of the key batters in tonight's fixture.

Credit: PTI

Shivam Dube possesses the talent to dominate bowling attacks and has shone bright in the tournament by providing CSK quick starts.

Credit: PTI

Punjab Kings' batsman Ashutosh Sharma is known for his elegant stroke play and ability to score quick runs throughout the innings. He can change the course of the game single- handedly and is one of the key batsmen in today's game.

Credit: PTI

(Published 01 May 2024, 06:12 IST)
Ruturaj Gaikwad Chennai Super Kings Cricket IPL Jonny Bairstow Punjab Kings Shivam Dube

