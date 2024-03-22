IPL 2024: CSK keen to help Ruturaj ease into captaincy, says coach Fleming

Senior Chennai Super Kings players will help new skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad settle into his role as Mahendra Singh Dhoni's successor but there may be a period of trial and error during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, head coach Stephen Fleming said.

The five-times champions begin their 2024 campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru later on Friday without long-time skipper Dhoni at the helm after the 42-year-old relinquished the captaincy amid speculation this could be his final season.

Dhoni had previously stepped away from the role in 2022 with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja taking charge, but returned to lead the side after Chennai lost six of their first eight games.

"The big thing about a couple of years ago was that we probably weren't ready for Dhoni to move aside," Fleming told reporters. "What that did was shake us as a leadership group into looking at the possibility when he does go.