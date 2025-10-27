<p>Mangaluru: District-in-Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao inspected the Mysuru Urban Development (MUDA) layouts at Kunjathbail and Konaje on Monday.</p><p>The minister held discussions with MUDA Commissioner Mohammed Nazeer, Chairman Sadashiva Ullal and Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V.</p>.MUDA case: ED attaches sites, other immovable assets worth Rs 40 crore.<p>Speaking to mediapersons, Dinesh Gundu Rao said "I've directed officials to complete the work on Konaje layout by November. The work on roads and electricity supply are in progress. The location of the Konaje layout is good. Once work is completed, the buyers will come forward to pay the full amount." </p><p>On the layout at Kunjathbail, he said the high price fixed for sites was one of the reasons for the lack of response from buyers. </p><p>"Furthermore, a few pending works have to be completed. Once all the works are completed, there's a need to market our sites, so that buyers will come forward to buy it. The Deputy Commissioner has been asked to review the progress of three layouts of the MUDA every month." </p><p>The minister recently had chaired a review meeting in MUDA and had expressed dissatisfaction over the land acquisition process involved in Kunjathbail layout project and had termed the project as a loss making one as a huge amount has already been paid to acquire the land. He also had claimed that the project could not fetch any profit for the MUDA.</p><p>It may be recalled that MUDA had developed a total of 208 sites on 17.49 acre land in survey number 6/1, 6/2, 6/3, 6/4, 6/5. 6B, 6/13A, 6/13 B, 6/14, and 5/4 at Kunjathbail and had decided to allot 182 sites by picking lottery way back in 2023.</p><p>However, there was poor response from the site buyers. </p><p>Buyers find the current rate of Rs 8.5 lakh per cent too high. Even MUDA Chairman Sadashiva Ullal had acknowledged that the high price fixed for sites in Kunjathbail was one of the reasons for the lack of response from buyers. </p><p>The site size varies from 1.33 cents to 7.12 cents. A total of 57 sites were available with a measurement of 1.33 cents land. As many as 21 sites are available measuring 2.67 cents each. While there are 20 sites measuring 4.45 cents each, 34 sites measuring 5.32 cents each, five sites measuring 7.12 cents each. In addition, there are odd sites measuring around 1.33 cents and 4.45 cents.</p><p>In fact, MUDA has developed a 30 to 40 feet-wide road in the layout and also has earmarked space for parks and open spaces. It also had developed basic amenities including walking track and cycle track.</p>