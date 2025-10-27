Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Dinesh Gundu Rao directs officials to complete work on MUDA layout at Konaje by November

The Mangaluru district-in-charge minister held discussions with MUDA Commissioner Mohammed Nazeer, Chairman Sadashiva Ullal, Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 09:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 09:25 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruDinesh Gundu Raomuda

Follow us on :

Follow Us