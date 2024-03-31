JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024, DC vs CSK: 5 Players to watch out for

From Rachin Ravindra and David Warner to Mustafizur Rahman, here we list five crickets to watch out for.
Last Updated 31 March 2024, 07:52 IST

Follow Us

Shivam Dube's versatility and powerful hitting has all the potential to steer CSK to victory in crucial encounters.

Shivam Dube's versatility and powerful hitting has all the potential to steer CSK to victory in crucial encounters.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Rachin Ravindra's elegant strokeplay and ability to score big runs makes him a true match-winner for CSK.

Rachin Ravindra's elegant strokeplay and ability to score big runs makes him a true match-winner for CSK.

Credit: PTI

A genuine pacer, Mustafizur Rahman's prowess with the ball makes him a vital cog in CSK's lineup.

A genuine pacer, Mustafizur Rahman's prowess with the ball makes him a vital cog in CSK's lineup.

Credit: PTI

David Warner's explosive batting at the top of the order sets the tone for DC's innings. His aggressive approach and ability to dismantle bowling attacks make him a threat to any opposition.

David Warner's explosive batting at the top of the order sets the tone for DC's innings. His aggressive approach and ability to dismantle bowling attacks make him a threat to any opposition.

Credit: PTI

Khaleel Ahmed's fierce pace and great accuracy makes him a nightmare for batsmen. His ability to break partnerships and control the run flow makes him a game-changer for DC.

Khaleel Ahmed's fierce pace and great accuracy makes him a nightmare for batsmen. His ability to break partnerships and control the run flow makes him a game-changer for DC.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 31 March 2024, 07:52 IST)
CSKChennai Super KingsIPLDavid WarnerDelhi CapitalsDCShivam DubeMustafizur RahmanRachin Ravindra

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT