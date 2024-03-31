IPL 2024, DC vs CSK: 5 Players to watch out for

Shivam Dube's versatility and powerful hitting has all the potential to steer CSK to victory in crucial encounters.
Rachin Ravindra's elegant strokeplay and ability to score big runs makes him a true match-winner for CSK.
A genuine pacer, Mustafizur Rahman's prowess with the ball makes him a vital cog in CSK's lineup.
David Warner's explosive batting at the top of the order sets the tone for DC's innings. His aggressive approach and ability to dismantle bowling attacks make him a threat to any opposition.
Khaleel Ahmed's fierce pace and great accuracy makes him a nightmare for batsmen. His ability to break partnerships and control the run flow makes him a game-changer for DC.
(Published 31 March 2024, 07:52 IST)