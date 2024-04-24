JOIN US
Home

IPL 2024 | Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans: 5 batters to watch out for

Here we list five batters to keep an eye on in today's game between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans.
Last Updated 24 April 2024, 06:26 IST

Jake Fraser-McGurk has all the ability to demolish bowlers with his power-hitting and is one of the most promising young talents in T20 cricket.

Jake Fraser-McGurk has all the ability to demolish bowlers with his power-hitting and is one of the most promising young talents in T20 cricket.

Credit: PTI

Credit: PTI

Shubman Gill’s ability to play big innings and his knack for timing the ball make him a potential threat in today's game against Delhi Capitals.

Shubman Gill's ability to play big innings and his knack for timing the ball make him a potential threat in today's game against Delhi Capitals.

Credit: PTI

Credit: PTI

The master of chasing targets, Rishab Pant’s aggressive yet calculated approach makes him a key player in Delhi Capital's batting lineup.

The master of chasing targets, Rishab Pant's aggressive yet calculated approach makes him a key player in Delhi Capital's batting lineup.

Credit: PTI

Credit: PTI

Sai Sudharsan’s calm demeanor and ability to anchor the innings make him a vital cog in today's fixture.

Sai Sudharsan's calm demeanor and ability to anchor the innings make him a vital cog in today's fixture.

Credit: PTI

Credit: PTI

Prithvi Shaw has all the potential to disrupt the opponents with his power-hitting and vast cricketing experience.

Prithvi Shaw has all the potential to disrupt the opponents with his power-hitting and vast cricketing experience.

Credit: PTI

Credit: PTI

(Published 24 April 2024, 06:26 IST)
Sports NewsShubman GillCricketPrithvi ShawIndian Premier LeagueGujarat TitansIPLDelhi CapitalsRishab Pant

