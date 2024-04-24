IPL 2024 | Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans: 5 batters to watch out for

Jake Fraser-McGurk has all the ability to demolish bowlers with his power-hitting and is one of the most promising young talents in T20 cricket.
Shubman Gill’s ability to play big innings and his knack for timing the ball make him a potential threat in today's game against Delhi Capitals.
The master of chasing targets, Rishab Pant’s aggressive yet calculated approach makes him a key player in Delhi Capital's batting lineup.
Sai Sudharsan’s calm demeanor and ability to anchor the innings make him a vital cog in today's fixture.
Prithvi Shaw has all the potential to disrupt the opponents with his power-hitting and vast cricketing experience.
