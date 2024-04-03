JOIN US
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 5 batters to watch out for

Here we list five batsmen from the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match who have consistently showcased their prowess and are a delight to watch.
Last Updated 03 April 2024, 06:43 IST

Rishabh Pant's fiery and unorthodox technique makes him a formidable opponent.

Credit: PTI Photo

A stylish batsman with silky-smooth stroke play, Venkatesh Iyer has a knack for playing big innings and accumulating runs under pressure.

Credit: DH Photo

Explosive at the top of the order, David Warner is known for his aggressive batting style and powerful hitting. His ability to decimate bowling attacks with his monstrous hitting makes him a true game-changer.

Credit: PTI Photo

A young and promising talent, Rinku Singh has shown glimpses of his potential with his elegant stroke play and composure at the crease under pressure.

Credit: PTI Photo

Prithvi Shaw's fiery and monstrous hitting makes him one to watch out for.

Credit: PTIPhoto

(Published 03 April 2024, 06:43 IST)
