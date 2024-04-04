IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings - 5 batters to watch out for

Jonny Bairstow has made a name for himself as a fearless hitter who can change the course of a match with his aggressive stroke play.
Known for his finishing prowess and calmness under pressure, Sai Sudharsan is one of the key batsman in today's game.
Shikhar Dhawan has shown great maturity and adaptability in PBKS, often anchoring the innings while also displaying his ability to accelerate when needed.
Shubman Gill is a dynamic opener and known for his power-hitting abilities. He is capable of turning the game around single-handedly.
Liam Livingstone has made a mark with his aggressive batting style and ability to play innovative shots, earning him a key place in the PBKS.
