Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings - 5 batters to watch out for

From Jonny Bairstow and Shubman Gill to Shikhar Dhawan, here we list five batters to watch out for in today's game.
Last Updated 04 April 2024, 05:33 IST

Jonny Bairstow has made a name for himself as a fearless hitter who can change the course of a match with his aggressive stroke play.

Credit: PTI

Known for his finishing prowess and calmness under pressure, Sai Sudharsan is one of the key batsman in today's game.

Credit: PTI

Shikhar Dhawan has shown great maturity and adaptability in PBKS, often anchoring the innings while also displaying his ability to accelerate when needed.

Credit: PTI

Shubman Gill is a dynamic opener and known for his power-hitting abilities. He is capable of turning the game around single-handedly.

Credit: PTI

Liam Livingstone has made a mark with his aggressive batting style and ability to play innovative shots, earning him a key place in the PBKS.

Credit: PTI

(Published 04 April 2024, 05:33 IST)
