IPL 2024 | KKR vs MI: 5 bowlers to watch out for

Although this will be an encounter without much consequence, a Kolkata vs Mumbai match in the IPL has never been without drama. Perched on top of the table, KKR will try to continue their stunning form and not lose a match against a side that has already lost its chance to qualify for the play-offs. Here let us take a look at 5 bowlers to watch out for in the KKR vs MI clash
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 May 2024, 15:04 IST
Extraordinary with both the bat and the ball this season, the KKR opener has been a sight to behold this season. He has already bagged 14 wickets in the tournament.

The costliest player of IPL history, Mitchell Starc has not been at his finest this season, but his exploits against MI in their previous encounter at Wankhede where he bagged four wickets will keep haunting the Mumbai-based side before the match.

Varun Chakaravarthy has undoubtedly been KKR's best bowler this season, bagging 16 wickets so far. His presence on the field is bound to send chills down the opponent's spine.

Despite the purple cap being snatched away from his by Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah is someone no team can afford to take lightly. His 18 wickets in the ongoing season is a testament to his solid form.

With 13 wickets in 10 matches, this South African pacer can cause problems for the KKR batters.

Published 11 May 2024, 15:04 IST
