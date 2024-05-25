IPL 2024: KKR's final net session washed out, Gambhir has long look at red-soil track

Chennai: A sharp spell of rain interrupted the final practice session of Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of their marquee IPL final clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Sunday.

The SRH had an off-day while KKR was scheduled to practice in the evening under lights but heavens opened up just when the players were beginning their customary warm-up game of football, forcing them to remain confined to indoors.

While the players ran for cover, the groundsmen did manage to cover the fourth strip, which will be used for the final.

The second qualifier was played on a black soil track that helped the spinners with the ball gripping and not coming onto the bat.