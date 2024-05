IPL 2024: MI win toss, to bowl first against LSG

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants in the final IPL encounter for both teams here on Friday.

MI inducted seamer Arjun Tendulkar in playing eleven with premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah being rested ahead of T20 World Cup. Also, the injured Tilak Varma has been replaced by Dewald Brevis.

Meanwhile, LSG too made a change, bringing in Devdutt Padikkal for Quinton de Kock.