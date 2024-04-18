IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by nine runs

Mullanpur (Punjab): Ashutosh Sharma's pyrotechnics did not prove to be enough as five-time champions Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by nine runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Chasing a challenging 193, young sensation Ashutosh played the knock of his nascent career, smashing a 28-ball 61 to keep Punjab Kings in the hunt till the end.

Besides Ashutosh, Shashank Singh made 41 off 25 balls for Punjab Kings but were eventually bowled for 183 in 19.1 overs.