IPL 2024 | No plans to rest Bumrah yet: MI batting coach Pollard

''It's very difficult (to bowl at Suryakumar) and you guys have seen him close up for many years as I have. He's a very difficult batsman to match up with when he's in that sort of frame of mind, that sort of mood.'

Helmot said the conditions assisted swing bowling with the new ball in both the innings which forced the batters to adjust their game.

''Travis (Head) has been one of our best players this season at the top of the order. But even he found it difficult at times to time the ball out in the middle on this particular track and that will happen at different times during the season,'' he said.