Home sports cricket

IPL 2024: PBKS win toss, opt to field first

Both teams make 1 change each.
Last Updated 26 April 2024, 13:36 IST

Kolkata, : Punjab Kings skipper Sam Curran won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Friday.

Shikhar Dhawan continues to be on the sidelines owing to his injury while Liam Livingstone made way for Jonny Bairstow in the PBKS playing XI.

As far as the KKR XI is concerned, Mitchell Starc is not playing this game as he has a cut on his finger and in his place, Dushmantha Chameera came in.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(capt), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran (capt), Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

(Published 26 April 2024, 13:36 IST)
Sports NewsKKRCricketIPLPBKS

