IPL 2024 playoff scenarios: How RCB, CSK & SRH can qualify for knockout stage

Bengaluru: With Kolkata Knight Riders confirming their spot in the play-offs, and Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings out of the reckoning, seven teams are still in the running for the last three spots. It’s but mathematical in the case of the Gujarat Titans, with an inferior net run-rate, they’re way behind eight ball with 10 points with two games left, but the others, surprisingly enough even Royal Challengers Bengaluru, have a shot at going through.

Save for Rajasthan Royals (16 points), and to a degree Chennai Super Kings (14 points) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (14 points), who have to rely merely on winning and a few variables to work out, the rest - Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru - have to pray for far more to go their way.

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Mat: 12; Pts: 16; NRR: 0.349 (remaining games: vs PBKS & KKR)

Fresh from their third consecutive loss, latest at the hands of the Chennai Super Kings, Sanju Samson’s men are still in a comfortable position with 16 points from 12 games. As unlikely as it sounds, Rajasthan are still not entirely secure of becoming the second team to qualify for the knockouts given their relatively poor net run-rate (+0.349), which happens to be behind CSK’s +0.528 and SRH’s +0.406.



The issue with that is if they lose the next two games, CSK win their final match, and SRH win at least one of their last two games, RR can theoretically be knocked out of the top-two spot.

As implausible as this might sound, should LSG, who are seventh on the table with 12 points from 12 games, win their next two games by a big margin and RR lose big in their next two encounters, Samson’s men could even exit the tournament.