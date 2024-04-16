IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Trent Boult's swing bowling and ability to take wickets earned him a the title of being a key player in today's game against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Andre Russell's amazing variations and lengths earn him the title of being a match-winner on his day.
Avesh Khan's ability to bowl yorkers and disrupt the opponent makes him a vital cog in today's game.
Varun Chakravarthy's experience and ability to pick wickets under pressure make him a potential threat.
Yuzvendra Chahal's leg-spin and ability to contain runs in the middle overs make him a must watch player in today's game.
(Published 16 April 2024, 06:11 IST)