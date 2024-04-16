JOIN US
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 5 bowlers to watch out for

From Trent Boult and Avesh Khan to Yuzvendra Chahal, here we list list five bowlers to watch out for in today's match.
Last Updated 16 April 2024, 06:11 IST

Trent Boult's swing bowling and ability to take wickets earned him a the title of being a key player in today's game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Credit: PTI

Andre Russell's amazing variations and lengths earn him the title of being a match-winner on his day.

Credit: PTI

Avesh Khan's ability to bowl yorkers and disrupt the opponent makes him a vital cog in today's game.

Credit: PTI

Varun Chakravarthy's experience and ability to pick wickets under pressure make him a potential threat.

Credit: PTI

Yuzvendra Chahal's leg-spin and ability to contain runs in the middle overs make him a must watch player in today's game.

Credit: PTI

(Published 16 April 2024, 06:11 IST)
Sports NewsKolkata Knight RidersCricketIPLRajasthan Royals

