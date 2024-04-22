IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - 5 bowlers to watch out for

With his searing pace and deadly yorkers, Trent Boult is a potent weapon in RR's bowling attack.
Credit: Instagram/@rajasthanroyals
Gerald Coetzee's pace and consistency makes him one of the key bowlers in Mumbai Indians' line up.
Avesh Khan has become a nightmare for batsmen with an array of variations and pace.
Known for his deadly yorkers and pinpoint accuracy, Jasprit Bumrah is an asset in any bowling attack.
Yuzvendra Chahal is a true game-changer who can pick up wickets at the crucial moment.
Credit: Instagram/@rajasthanroyals
(Published 22 April 2024, 05:30 IST)