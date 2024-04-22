JOIN US
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - 5 bowlers to watch out for

From pacers Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah to spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, here we list five bowlers to watch out for in Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match.
Last Updated 22 April 2024, 05:30 IST

With his searing pace and deadly yorkers, Trent Boult is a potent weapon in RR's bowling attack.

Gerald Coetzee's pace and consistency makes him one of the key bowlers in Mumbai Indians' line up.

Avesh Khan has become a nightmare for batsmen with an array of variations and pace.

Known for his deadly yorkers and pinpoint accuracy, Jasprit Bumrah is an asset in any bowling attack.

Yuzvendra Chahal is a true game-changer who can pick up wickets at the crucial moment.

(Published 22 April 2024, 05:30 IST)
Sports NewsCricketMumbai IndiansIPLRajasthan RoyalsJasprit BumrahYuzvendra ChahalAvesh KhanTrent Boult

