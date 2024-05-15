IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Harshal Patel is one of the top contenders in the purple cap race and has emerged as the death overs specialist for PBKS. His variations and ability to deceive batters with the new ball makes him a potent threat.
Sam Curran can dominate any batting lineup with his quick pace and accuracy. He could pose a challenge to RR batters with his effective bowling.
Sandeep Sharma's ability to swing the new ball and bowl deceptive variations at the death overs makes him a key player in today's game.
Left-arm swing bowler Trent Boult can trouble batsmen with his variations.
A talented leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his variations. He can change the course of the game with his economical bowling.
