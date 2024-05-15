Home
IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Here are five bowlers who will be crucial for their respective teams' success in tonight's fixture in Guwahati between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 May 2024, 07:10 IST
Last Updated : 15 May 2024, 07:10 IST

Harshal Patel is one of the top contenders in the purple cap race and has emerged as the death overs specialist for PBKS. His variations and ability to deceive batters with the new ball makes him a potent threat.

Credit: PTI

Sam Curran can dominate any batting lineup with his quick pace and accuracy. He could pose a challenge to RR batters with his effective bowling.

Credit: PTI

Sandeep Sharma's ability to swing the new ball and bowl deceptive variations at the death overs makes him a key player in today's game.

Credit: PTI

Left-arm swing bowler Trent Boult can trouble batsmen with his variations.

Credit: PTI

A talented leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his variations. He can change the course of the game with his economical bowling.

Credit: PTI

Published 15 May 2024, 07:10 IST
