IPL 2024: Rajasthan's Sandeep Sharma, Lucknow's Nicholas Pooran back two-bouncer rule

"Earlier, batsmen were able to predict where the bowler would bowl if he had used his one bouncer already. It would be easier for the batsmen."

"But with two bouncers, the batsmen are also in two minds that there's still one bouncer left for the bowler to use."

West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran, whose unbeaten 64 went in vain during Lucknow's unsuccessful chase of 194, also backed the rule tweak.

"It's a good rule. Especially when a guy comes in to bat, it's effective. If someone doesn't like the short ball, you can pepper him with a couple of them," Pooran said.

"But in saying that, we as players and bowlers need to do our homework as well. Some batsmen, they like the short ball as well," the West Indies batsman added.

KL Rahul underwent concussion protocols after being struck on the helmet by New Zealand paceman Trent Boult, but the Lucknow skipper did not dwell too much on the rule or his team's loss.

"It is just the first game and I'm not going to make too much out of it or over-analyse," Rahul said.