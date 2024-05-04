IPL 2024 | RCB vs GT: Top 5 batters to watch out for

The former RCB skipper has been one of their steady run-getters this season, and has only recently been displaced from the top spot in the orange cap chart by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Kohli will look to impress RCB's home crowd tonight with a solid knock.
Another RCB batter, Will Jacks was influential in their first match against GT, where he scored a ton in 41 deliveries. Fans will be eager to see Jacks weilding the willow like a master again.
Fresh off two losses, the Gujarat Titans skipper will try to make a point in today's match.
All-rounders are an asset for any T20 side, and GT will look forward to the exploits of Azmatullah Omarzai to give them an upper hand over RCB.
Although he has not been his usual self this season, one can never write off du Plessis as a performer on the big stage. Du Plessis showed his character in the matches against RR, MI, and SRH, and might just fire up once again.
Published 04 May 2024, 10:05 IST