IPL 2024: Riyan Parag's spirited fifty helps RR post 185/5 against DC

Rajasthan Royals recovered to register 185 for five against Delhi Capitals after losing couple of wickets in quick succession at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Stadium in the IPL 2024 tie on Thursday.

Yashasvi Jaiwal, who opened alongside Jos Butter, got out cheaply as he could manage only 5 runs off 7 balls while Butter departed for 11 runs off 16 balls

Parag (84 off 45) got his team off the blocks before R Ashwin's entertaining stay in the middle.

Axar Patel was the stand out bowler for DC, taking one wicket in his quota of 4 overs while giving away only 21 runs at an economy of 5.20.