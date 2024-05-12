IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru stay in playoffs hunt after 47-run victory over Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowled and fielded brilliantly to beat Delhi Capitals by 47 runs here to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive here on Sunday.

Having managed only 187 for 9 after a blazing half-century by in-form Rajat Patidar, RCB bowled out lacklustre DC for 140 in 19.1 overs.

Patidar (52 off 32 balls) and Will Jacks (41 off 28 balls) added 88 for the third wicket in little under nine overs.