JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians - 5 batters to watch out for

From Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to Glenn Maxwell, here we list five batsmen to watch out for in today's game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians.
Last Updated 11 April 2024, 07:19 IST

Follow Us

An explosive left-handed opener, Ishan Kishan is capable of dismantling bowling attacks with aggressive strokeplay.

An explosive left-handed opener, Ishan Kishan is capable of dismantling bowling attacks with aggressive strokeplay.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
A stylish batsman, Glenn Maxwell is known for his elegant technique and ability to score runs consistently.

A stylish batsman, Glenn Maxwell is known for his elegant technique and ability to score runs consistently.

Credit: PTI

Renowned for his masterful strokeplay, Rohit Sharma's ability to chase down targets with precision makes him a crucial player in today's fixture.

Renowned for his masterful strokeplay,  Rohit Sharma's ability to chase down targets with precision makes him a crucial player in today's fixture.

Credit: PTI

Virat Kohli is known for his calm demeanour and ability to anchor innings with finesse.

Virat Kohli is known for his calm demeanour and ability to anchor innings with finesse.

Credit: PTI

Tilak Varma is a versatile batsman capable of anchoring the innings.

Tilak Varma is a versatile batsman capable of anchoring the innings.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 April 2024, 07:19 IST)
Sports NewsVirat KohliRohit SharmaCricketIshan KishanMumbai IndiansIPLRoyal Challengers BangaloreGlenn Maxwell

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT