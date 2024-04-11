IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians - 5 batters to watch out for

An explosive left-handed opener, Ishan Kishan is capable of dismantling bowling attacks with aggressive strokeplay.
A stylish batsman, Glenn Maxwell is known for his elegant technique and ability to score runs consistently.
Renowned for his masterful strokeplay, Rohit Sharma's ability to chase down targets with precision makes him a crucial player in today's fixture.
Virat Kohli is known for his calm demeanour and ability to anchor innings with finesse.
Tilak Varma is a versatile batsman capable of anchoring the innings.
(Published 11 April 2024, 07:19 IST)