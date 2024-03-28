JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024, RR vs DC: 5 bowlers to watch out for

From Trent Boult and R Ashwin to Ishant Sharma, here we list the bowlers who have all the potential to turn matches in their team's favour with their premium bowling skills.
Last Updated 28 March 2024, 06:40 IST

Follow Us

Known for his impeccable line and length, Trent Boultis is a master in building pressure on batsmen and restricting scoring opportunities.

Known for his impeccable line and length, Trent Boultis is a master in building pressure on batsmen and restricting scoring opportunities.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
R Ashwin is not only a prolific wicket-taker but also extremely economical. Ashwin will apply pressure on batsmen with his variations and is one of the crucial players to watch out for.

R Ashwin is not only a prolific wicket-taker but also extremely economical. Ashwin will apply pressure on batsmen with his variations and is one of the crucial players to watch out for.

Credit: Instagram/@rajasthanroyals

A towering fast bowler Ishant Sharma is known for his tight line and length, making him a difficult proposition for RR batsmen.

A towering fast bowler Ishant Sharma is known for his tight line and length, making him a difficult proposition for RR batsmen.

Credit: PTI

An impactful spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal is well known for his consistency and variations, making it difficult for batsmen to score quick runs.

An impactful spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal is well known for his consistency and variations, making it difficult for batsmen to score quick runs.

Credit: PTI

Sandeep Sharma has amazing ability to bowl crucial spells with great control and consistency. He rarely gives runs and will trouble DC batters with the variations.

Sandeep Sharma has amazing ability to bowl crucial spells with great control and consistency. He rarely gives runs and will trouble DC batters with the variations.

Credit: Instagram/@rajasthanroyals

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 March 2024, 06:40 IST)
Sports NewsCricket newsIshant SharmaIPLR AshwinSandeep SharmaYuzvendra ChahalTrent Boult

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT