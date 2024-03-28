IPL 2024, RR vs DC: 5 bowlers to watch out for

Known for his impeccable line and length, Trent Boultis is a master in building pressure on batsmen and restricting scoring opportunities.
R Ashwin is not only a prolific wicket-taker but also extremely economical. Ashwin will apply pressure on batsmen with his variations and is one of the crucial players to watch out for.
A towering fast bowler Ishant Sharma is known for his tight line and length, making him a difficult proposition for RR batsmen.
An impactful spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal is well known for his consistency and variations, making it difficult for batsmen to score quick runs.
Sandeep Sharma has amazing ability to bowl crucial spells with great control and consistency. He rarely gives runs and will trouble DC batters with the variations.
