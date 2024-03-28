IPL 2024, SRH vs MI: 5 bowlers who delivered an exceptional performance

SRH skipper Pat Cummins is the most successful bowler against the Mumbai Indians. he picked up two wickets and conceded 35 in his four overs.
MI's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah finished 0-36 in four overs of work in this high-scoring game against SunRisers Hyderabad.
SRH's Jaydev Unadkat managed to build pressure on MI batsmen and restricted their scoring opportunities. He picked two wickets and conceded 47 runs in this high scoring match.
While the MI bowlers were smashed all over the ground, MI skipper Hardik Pandya was one of the economical bowlers for the team. He conceded runs at 11.5 runs per over and picked one wicket.
Chasing a mammoth total, Shahbaz Ahmed bowled tight line and length, making it difficult for MI to produce quick runs. He conceded 39 runs in his four overs and picked the crucial wicket of Ishan Kishan.
(Published 28 March 2024, 07:07 IST)