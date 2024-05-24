IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - 5 batters to watch out for

An explosive opener, Travis Head's aggressive batting and ability to score big runs makes him a key player for SRH in today's game.
Known for his consistency and ability to score runs up in the order, Yashasvi Jaiswal is a pivotal player for RR in tonight's Qualifier 2.
Abhishek Sharma has shown immense potential in this tournament and has stood out with his batting and consistency. He is a key player for SRH who has all the potential to take his team to the finals.
Known for his consistency and ability to chase down targets, Sanju Samson has to play a crucial role for Rajasthan Royals to seal a spot in the finals against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Heinrich Klaasen is an explosive batter and wicket-keeper, known for his brutal hitting and accelerating quick runs. Klaasen is expected to shine in tonight's fixture against the Royals.
Published 24 May 2024, 06:29 IST