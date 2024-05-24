Home
IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - 5 batters to watch out for

Rajasthan Royals will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2024 Qualifier 2 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Here we list five batters who will play a key role for their team to secure a place in the finals.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 06:29 IST
An explosive opener, Travis Head's aggressive batting and ability to score big runs makes him a key player for SRH in today's game.

Credit: PTI Photo

Known for his consistency and ability to score runs up in the order, Yashasvi Jaiswal is a pivotal player for RR in tonight's Qualifier 2.

Credit: PTI Photo

Abhishek Sharma has shown immense potential in this tournament and has stood out with his batting and consistency. He is a key player for SRH who has all the potential to take his team to the finals.

Credit: PTI Photo

Known for his consistency and ability to chase down targets, Sanju Samson has to play a crucial role for Rajasthan Royals to seal a spot in the finals against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Credit: PTI Photo

Heinrich Klaasen is an explosive batter and wicket-keeper, known for his brutal hitting and accelerating quick runs. Klaasen is expected to shine in tonight's fixture against the Royals.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 24 May 2024, 06:29 IST
