'Time is ripe, my entry has begun,' says Sasikala

Bringing such caste based politics into the party nurtured by party founder MGR and late matriarch 'Amma Jayalalithaa' will not be tolerated by her and party workers. Had she had any caste based considerations, she would not have made Edappadi K Palaniswami as Chief Minister in 2017. He was made the Chief Minister considering representation to the western region of the state, which had all along stood by the party from the days of MGR.