IPL 2024 | We were 15-20 runs short but did not bowl any loose balls: Ravindra Jadeja

Defending 167 for nine, the five-time champions restricted Punjab Kings to 139/9 with Jadeja claiming a match-winning 3/20, while Tushar Deshpande (2/35) and impact sub Simarjeet Singh (2/16) also featured among wickets.