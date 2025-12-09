<p>A total of 350 players will feature in the Indian Premier League (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ipl">IPL</a>) 2026 mini auction that will be held in Abu Dhabi on December 16. </p><p>Earlier, 1,335 players had registered for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=auction">auction</a>, out of which 350 have been shortlisted, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bcci">BCCI </a>said in a press release. The shortlist also features 35 players who had initially not registered for the auction, including former South Africa captain Quinton de Kock. </p><p>The final list includes 240 Indian and 110 are overseas players. The pool comprises 224 uncapped Indian players and 14 uncapped overseas players. </p>.IPL 2026 Auction: Steve Smith, Prithvi Shaw among 1,355 registered players, no Glenn Maxwell .<p>The 10 teams will battle to fill 77 slots, including 31 spots for overseas players.</p><p>The highest reserve price remains Rs 2 crore, with 40 players choosing to enter the auction in the bracket.</p>.<p>According to the BCCI, the auction will begin with a round of capped players in the order of specialism of batters, all-rounders, wicket keeper/batters, fast bowlers, and spin bowlers followed by similar sets for uncapped players. </p><p>Australian allrounder Cameron Green, who is expected to be in high demand, is in the first list of capped batters. Others in the first set include Meanwhile, Venkatesh Iyer, Rachin Ravindra and Liam Livingstone are in the second lot belonging to all-rounders.</p><p>There will be an accelerated process and the BCCI plans to start it after Player No 70 in the register.</p><p>The auction is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM<strong> </strong>UAE time (2:30 PM IST) on Tuesday.</p>