<p>Over 1,300 players have registered for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ipl">IPL</a> 2026 mini <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ipl">auction </a>set to take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16. </p><p>The longlist has been shared with the franchises following the closure of the registration window on November 30, <em>Cricbuzz </em>reported. </p>.IPL 2026: Faf du Plessis to skip game, but play in Pakistan Super League.<p>Among the 1,355 players, 45 have set the highest base price of Rs 2 crore. Notably, only two Indians, Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi, feature in the highest bracket. </p> <p>This massive list will be cut when the teams submit their shortlists by December. </p><p><strong>Big names registered</strong> </p><p>Some of the big names that have registered for the IPL 2026 auction include Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone, Matheesha Pathirana, and Wanindu Hasaranga, Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi </p><p>Australian allrounder Cameron Green, who missed the 2025 mega auction due to an injury, will be one of the players to watch out for. He is known for his versatility in batting, bowling, and fielding. Further, fellow Australian wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, a key player in Punjab Kings’ journey to the 2025 final, has re-entered the auction despite reportedly being available for only 25 per cent of the season due to personal commitments.</p><p>International stars from 14 countries have registered, including established names like Steve Smith, Mustafizur Rahman, Rachin Ravindra, Shakib al Hasan and Gerald Coetzee to youngsters like Jake Fraser-McGurk and Jamie Smith. </p><p>Alongside top-tier overseas players, prominent Indian names, including Mayank Agarwal, KS Bharat, Rahul Chahar, Prithvi Shaw, and Navdeep Saini, have joined the auction fray.</p><p>There is even an entry from Malaysia – India-born Virandeep Singh, a right-handed all-rounder, has registered for the auction with a base price of INR 30 lakh.</p><p><strong>Big names missing</strong></p><p>Glenn Maxwell was one of the biggest names missing from the list. The allrounder suffered a fractured finger during the 2025 season. He represented Punjab Kings without making much of an impact. </p><p>On expected lines, IPL veterans like Faf du Plessis, Andre Russell and Moeen Ali are also missing from the list. </p><p><strong>Players with Base Price of 2 crore: </strong></p><p>Ravi Bishnoi, Venkatesh Iyer, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Sean Abott, Ashton Agar, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Mustafizur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Jamie Smith, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryll Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Gerald Coetzee, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Rilee Roussouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mateesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.</p>