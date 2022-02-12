IPL Auction 2022 Live: 590 players to go under the hammer; All eyes on biggest bid war ever

With two new teams -- Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants -- in the fray, the 15th IPL auction, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, will see over 590 players go under the hammer. This is the last mega-event as the BCCI is planning to do away with the concept as most franchises don't want their stable core to be tinkered with. Stay tuned for more updates.
IPL 2022 Auction: All you need to know
With two new teams -- Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants -- in the fray, the 15th IPL auction,scheduled to be held inBengaluruon February 12 and 13, will see over 590 players go under the hammer.Thisis the last mega-event as the BCCI is planning to do away with the concept as most franchises don't want their stable core to be tinkered with.
Read More
IPL Auction 2022: A new beginning from old ends
The cricketing world will take a break this weekend and watch with great anticipation the two-day mega Indian Premier League auction that gets underway here on Saturday, where some unheralded cricketers could become millionaires and superstar players could be laughing their way to the bank as 10 franchises crunch grey cells to piece together their desired squads.
Read More
Stage set for IPL mega auction; Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel likely to spark bidding wars
The excitement will be at its peak and hundreds of cricketers and countless fans from all over the world will be on the edge of their seats when the paddle will go up and hammer will change the fortunes of many players in the IPL 2022 mega auctions, set to be held this weekend in Bengaluru.
Read More