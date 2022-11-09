IPL auction to be held on December 23 in Kochi

IPL auction to be held on December 23 in Kochi

Unlike the last auction, this year's will be a mini auction. The 10 IPL franchises have already been asked to submit their list of retained players by November 15

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 09 2022, 17:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 17:50 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

The players auction for the next year's Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held in Kochi on December 23, a BCCI official said on Wednesday.

The Turkish city of Istanbul, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad were also in contention to host the auction but, the BCCI evenatully opted for the coastal Kerala city.

"Logistically, and considering the dates, Kochi turned out to be the most suited option," a BCCI official told PTI.

Unlike the last auction, this year's will be a mini auction. The 10 IPL franchises have already been asked to submit their list of retained players by November 15.

Also, the salary cap is likely to be increased from Rs 90 to Rs 95 crore for the 2023 season. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IPL
Sports News
Kochi
Cricket

What's Brewing

UP couple celebrate birthday of their goat kids

UP couple celebrate birthday of their goat kids

In Pics | Countries with the most nuclear reactors

In Pics | Countries with the most nuclear reactors

DH Radio | T20 World Cup: Can India crack...

DH Radio | T20 World Cup: Can India crack...

Can AI write better recipes than humans?

Can AI write better recipes than humans?

When a demotion led to a detonation

When a demotion led to a detonation

Kantara: Caught in cultural crossfire

Kantara: Caught in cultural crossfire

 