IPL opening ceremony dropped over 'money waste': Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to scrap the opening ceremony of IPL, calling it a 'waste of money', according to reports. The IPL ceremony has always been one of glitz and glamour, where BCCI has to spend close to 30 crore on an average.

Except for the 2019 edition, every other edition of IPL has witnessed the opening ceremony attended by several Bollywood stars and personalities from other fields as well. The decision was taken at an IPL governing council meeting on Monday.