Ist T20: Sanju Samson slams century again, India post 202/8 against South Africa

<p>Durban: Sanju Samson displayed his true potential sending the South African attack on a leather-hunt with a splendid century before the hosts clawed their way back to restrict India to a manageable 202 for 8 in the opening T20I here on Friday.</p><p>Often panned for not realizing the minefield of talent that he is, the Kerala man has now become the first Indian batter to hit back-to-back centuries in T20 Internationals as his 50-ball-107 had as many as 10 sixes apart from seven hits to the fence.</p><p>Once Samson was dismissed, India could manage only 35 runs in the last five overs, which could cost them dearly in the long run.</p>.First T20 | South Africa win toss, opt to bowl.<p>On a breezy Durban evening with crosswinds blowing across the Kingsmead, Sanju showed Samson-like strength apart from silken grace that one can associate with Rohit Sharma's halcyon days.</p><p>There were pulled sixes off short balls from leg-spinner Nqabyomzi Peter and to length deliveries from pacers, he would just make room and tonk them down the ground.</p><p>The best shot which would be etched in the memory for the longest time would be a lofted six over extra cover off seamer Andile Semilane where the batter holding the pose post execution was sight to behold.</p><p>He added 66 runs in just 5.5 overs with Suryakumar Yadav (21) and another 77 with Tilak Varma (33) in 5.4 overs.</p><p>His performance raised visions of a score of close to 250 but pacers Gerald Coetzee (3/37 in 4 overs) and Marco Jansen (1/24 in 4 overs) bowled brilliantly at the death to not only get wickets but also slip in a generous number of dot balls to curtail the damage inflicted by Samson during the first 15 overs.</p>