Karthik defends Kohli on not enforcing follow-on

It will be easier for India to roll over New Zealand in the second innings: Dinesh Karthik

By the end of the first innings of the 2nd test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the India team managed to lead by 263 runs

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 05 2021, 11:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2021, 15:37 ist
Virat Kohli (left) and Dinesh Karthik. Credit: AFP/AP/PTI Photos

India skipper Virat Kohli's decision to not enforce a follow-on the New Zealand team left several former and current crickets surprised.

By the end of the first innings of the 2nd test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the India team managed to lead by 263 runs, after the Kiwis were bowled for a measly 62 runs.

Also Read: New Zealand bundled out for 62, India lead by 263 runs

India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, explained the reason behind the captain's decision during an interview with former New Zealand cricket Simon Doull on Cricbuzz.

"I get the feeling that you've got to understand that there's obviously a tour of South Africa to follow. If you just this Test match, you won't get extra points if you win in three or four days. I just feel that the more you bat, the worse wicket is going to get. So, it will be easier for them (India) to roll over New Zealand in the second innings."

"Now they have an opportunity to bat, they are way ahead in the game, and have more than enough runs. But they are just trying to rub it in and make sure that all bases are covered," he said.

He added that the team would love to see Pujara and Kohli to rack up some runs and predicted them to declare. "It's not about giving the bowlers some rest. I just feel that they are in no hurry to declare with three days left in the game."

He also stated that it would have made more sense if the team would get more points for getting the other team all-out or enforcing a follow-on. " I think the decision is right as they want to give their batters a hit."

However, fans were dissatisfied, and some took to social media to voice their disagreement with the skipper's decision.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sports News
Cricket
India Cricket
Virat Kohli
Dinesh Karthik

What's Brewing

Why people might discriminate against foreign accents

Why people might discriminate against foreign accents

Alexa can now detect more types of sounds

Alexa can now detect more types of sounds

Binge-watching turning addictive? How you can fix it

Binge-watching turning addictive? How you can fix it

The biskoot story

The biskoot story

Perfecting the art of monochrome

Perfecting the art of monochrome

Well then, let’s joke about not being able to joke

Well then, let’s joke about not being able to joke

Shivaram, a versatile character actor

Shivaram, a versatile character actor

A chewing gum that could reduce Covid transmission?

A chewing gum that could reduce Covid transmission?

 