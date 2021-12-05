It will be easier for India to roll over New Zealand in the second innings: Dinesh Karthik

India skipper Virat Kohli's decision to not enforce a follow-on the New Zealand team left several former and current crickets surprised.

By the end of the first innings of the 2nd test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the India team managed to lead by 263 runs, after the Kiwis were bowled for a measly 62 runs.

India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, explained the reason behind the captain's decision during an interview with former New Zealand cricket Simon Doull on Cricbuzz.

"I get the feeling that you've got to understand that there's obviously a tour of South Africa to follow. If you just this Test match, you won't get extra points if you win in three or four days. I just feel that the more you bat, the worse wicket is going to get. So, it will be easier for them (India) to roll over New Zealand in the second innings."

"Now they have an opportunity to bat, they are way ahead in the game, and have more than enough runs. But they are just trying to rub it in and make sure that all bases are covered," he said.

He added that the team would love to see Pujara and Kohli to rack up some runs and predicted them to declare. "It's not about giving the bowlers some rest. I just feel that they are in no hurry to declare with three days left in the game."

He also stated that it would have made more sense if the team would get more points for getting the other team all-out or enforcing a follow-on. " I think the decision is right as they want to give their batters a hit."

However, fans were dissatisfied, and some took to social media to voice their disagreement with the skipper's decision.

Moot question. Should India have batted again or enforced follow on? Your views — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 4, 2021

Rest of India: Follow on de do

India team: pic.twitter.com/1MXU8rXqqZ — darshan karkera (@darshanJkarkera) December 4, 2021

Lead over 260runs, India bowled under 30 overs. Can’t understand logic of not imposing follow-on. #INDvzNZ — PK Sachinist (@pksachinist) December 4, 2021

You have the opposition out for 62, have a 263 run lead but don't enforce a #followon? Why so defensive. Worst case, our batsman can't score a 200 in last innings on home conditions? Such lack of confidence on the team but want to win #WTC23?! @imVkohli — Anshuman (@anshumanchorera) December 4, 2021

