It’s raining centuries at World Cup

When it was announced that India would host the World Cup this time of year, it was obvious that the pitches were going to suit batters and the bowlers wouldn’t have much of a margin for error on matchbox-sized outfields. But nobody really knew how much it would assist them.
Eight days and ten games into the 13th edition of the event, the bat-wielding kind have already put together twelve centuries, including one game (Pakistan versus Sri Lanka in New Delhi on October 10) which yielded four of them in a maiden instance.
This ten-day figure is already more than the overall tally of triple-figure scores in six prior World Cups (1987, 1999, 1983, 1991, 1975, 1970), and it looks like it’s quickly racing towards the big mark of 38 centuries in 2015.
We’re some way from that still, and the pitches will deteriorate in the weeks to come, bringing more spinners into the equation, but it’s definitely not out of the realm of possibility given that there are 41 games left.
In fact, only six other World Cups (2015, 2019, 2010, 2002, 2006, 1995) have had more centuries scored in the entire tournament than this one already has.
All this makes for a rather sad sight as despairing bowlers find themselves with nowhere to hide. Surely, they’re battling the desire to speak out and say that the game is tilting far too much in favour of the batters, but that’s not going to change a thing, at least that’s what history has shown us.
Perhaps the lawmakers will have to study this not-so-new phenomenon and tweak the format because even the crowds in India aren’t enjoying just how lopsided it all is. While this might be a stretch, it could possibly explain why crowd numbers have been measly and uninspiring.
It can be fun at times like when Aidan Markram scored the fastest century in a World Cup when he raced to the mark in 49 balls against Sri Lanka, or when Mohammed Rizwan came up with one in a WC-record chase against Sri Lanka. Most others lack the novelty or rarity to inspire.
The custodians of the game better do something now - get the curators to add some spice to pitches perhaps - or they will have aided in the making of one of the most predictable, aka boring, World Cups to date.