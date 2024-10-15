Jasprit Bumrah has always been in our leadership group: Rohit Sharma on pacer's promotion as vice-captain

<p>Bengaluru: India skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday vindicated Jasprit Bumrah's promotion as the vice-captain for the three-Test series against New Zealand, terming the lead pacer as an integral part of the leadership group who has a lot of "understanding" of the game.</p><p>Bumrah’s elevation to vice-captaincy for the Test series, beginning here on Wednesday, came as a bit of surprise as India did not have a deputy to Rohit in the recent series against Bangladesh.</p><p>The decision has been viewed as a precursor to Bumrah stepping in as India's skipper during the tour to Australia.</p>.Jasprit Bumrah regains top spot in ICC Test rankings, Jaiswal jumps to third position.<p>PTI had reported on October 10 that Rohit is set to miss at least one Test Down Under due to personal reasons.</p><p>“Look, Bumrah has played a lot of cricket. I've played a lot of cricket with him. He understands the game pretty well. He's got a good head on his shoulder. When you talk to him, he understands the game,” Rohit told reporters during his pre-match press meet after rain hampered India’s training session.</p><p>“Tactically, I can't say much because he has not captained much. He was captain in one Test match and a couple of T20s, I guess,” he added.</p>.<p>Bumrah had led India in the rescheduled Test against England in 2022 and marshalled the side in the T20I series against Ireland last year.</p><p>“He understands what is required. When you are in a situation where you need a leader to step up, I think Bumrah will be one of them. So, over the past, he's always been in our leadership group,” said Rohit.</p><p>The 37-year-old said his premier pacer has seamlessly moved to the role of a mentor to the young pacers in the team.</p>.<p>“Whether it is speaking to the bowlers who have just come into the squad, whether it is getting internally with the team to discuss about how to move forward as a team, he's always been part of that leadership group.</p><p>“So, it's probably the right thing to just have him around and speak to the bowlers and internally discuss how to take the team forward,” added Rohit.</p>