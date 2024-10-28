Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Josh Inglis 'in mix' for Test debut in Border-Gavaskar Trophy: chief selector George Bailey

India, unbeaten in the marquee series on the previous four occasions, will face Australia in a five-Test series beginning in Perth on November 21.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 12:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 12:27 IST
Sports NewsCricketTest cricketBorder-Gavaskar TrophyAustralia cricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us