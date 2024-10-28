Josh Inglis 'in mix' for Test debut in Border-Gavaskar Trophy: chief selector George Bailey

<p>Sydney: In red-hot form, Australian white-ball wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis is "in the mix" to make his Test debut as a specialist batter in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy next month, hinted chief selector George Bailey on Monday.</p>.<p>India, unbeaten in the marquee series on the previous four occasions, will face Australia in a five-Test series beginning in Perth on November 21.</p>.<p>"There's no doubt that the form is really fantastic at the moment... the ability to jump back into domestic cricket and dominate has been fantastic," Bailey told reporters.</p>.Just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I'm able to play: Dhoni.<p>"I think in different series at different times of the year, he would firmly come into the mix purely as a batter the way he's been going." "If the right opportunity opened up throughout the summer, in the spots where we think he's most capable of performing, I think he'd be firmly in that conversation as well." The 29-year-old, who is Australia's incumbent keeper in ODI and T20Is, has scored four centuries in last seven Sheffield Shield matches.</p>.<p>But with Australian Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey in rich form, Inglis has emerged as a specialist middle-order batter, but not for the vacant opening slot, Bailey said.</p>.<p>Australia's move to promote Steve Smith at the top following David Warner's retirement did not work out and with Cameron Green ruled out of the India series because of a back injury, there's a vacancy alongside Usman Khawaja.</p>.<p>However, Bailey has ruled out Inglis for the opener's role.</p>.<p>"I've spoken to Josh on this. Not in the short term, I don't think that he's someone that we would be looking to place at the top of the order," Bailey said.</p>.<p>Inglis, in fact, is one of the contenders to lead Australia's T20I side in the upcoming three-match series against Pakistan.</p>.<p>All-format players, including regular T20 skipper Mitchell Marsh, are sitting out of the Pakistan series to prepare for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.</p>.<p>"We've been really clear that we are prioritising the preparation for individuals around the Test summer and that will be the first time that we get that group together," said Bailey.</p>.<p>"So, rather than switching guys in and out and becoming quite messy, it was just deemed more appropriate for a number of reasons to separate them out." </p><p>This will be Australia's first Test series in the ongoing WTC cycle since defeating New Zealand 2-0 in a two-match away series in March. </p>