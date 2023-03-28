Kapil Dev hopeful of cricket reaching great heights in USA

Kapil hopeful of cricket reaching great heights in USA

At the event, East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva announced that the Indian American Unity Cricket League will be held in September

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  Mar 28 2023, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 11:51 ist
Former India cricketer Kapil Dev. Credit: PTI Photo

Cricket is still in its infancy in the US but the legendary Kapil Dev is hopeful of the game reaching great heights in the future.

"I hope one day America will take this game to the level where no country has seen," Kapil said at an event held to launch of Indian American Unity Cricket League, which would be held later this year.

At the event attended by Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee, East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva announced that the Indian American Unity Cricket League will be held in September.

Among others it was attended by Congressman Seth Maganizer and Indian American Congressman Shri Thanedar.

The lawmakers began event by playing cricket.

On the occasion, the organisers felicitated several Indian Americans with life time achievement awards for their contribution to the society.

Sports News
Cricket
Kapil Dev
United States

