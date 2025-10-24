<p>Shivamogga: For a few years now, Karnataka have struggled to consistently push the big boys in domestic circuit. While there is enough potential in their change room to maintain a dominant streak, they have often fallen short of expectations; perhaps their own. </p>.<p>Karnataka, in keeping with their displays of the recent past, endured a similar reality check against Saurashtra in their Ranji Trophy opener, proving the flaws are very much intact. </p>.Karnataka spinners fight back after late batting surge to put Saurashtra on back foot.<p>As it turned out, the game twisted and turned before Saurashtra eked out innings lead by four runs. </p>.<p>About 1,450 kilometres south of Rajkot, Shivamogga’s KSCA Navule Stadium, Karnataka will host an in-form Goa side in their second Elite Group B fixture. </p>.<p>The good news is that India's premier domestic competition will return to the city five years after Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh match in 2020. The bad news, however, is that the weather gods also want a piece of it, with cloudy conditions and rain interruptions likely on all four days. </p>.<p>Karnataka will be without Devdutt Padikkal, who has been included in India A squad for the two four-dayers against South Africa A in Bengaluru and the hosts have named the young Yashovardhan Parantap as his replacement. </p>.<p>However, the primary focus will be on the other youngsters: Nikin Jose, who looked good in patches and Aneesh KV, who is expected to replace Padikkal in the XI. </p>.<p>With an experienced batter already short, what Karnataka will want is for their senior pros to stand up and be counted. </p>.<p>Karun Nair looked in fine touch while Mayank Agarwal looked fidgety before hitting his stride in the second innings in Rajkot. </p>.<p>While the utility players are the glue that binds any unit, it is the big names that give it backbone.</p>.<p>The bright spot for Karnataka is that answers emerged from the spin bowling questions. </p>.<p>All 10 wickets of Saurashtra’s first innings were picked up by the spinners, which was the first instance for Karnataka since 2018-19. And in the second, they bagged five more. </p>.<p>They have been skating on thin ice insofar as spin is concerned but Shikhar Shetty and Mohsin Khan’s ability to bowl long hours and tie up one end, has injected some much-needed promise. </p>.<p>Karnataka are also back to full fitness, with Vyshak Vijayakumar named in the 15, after missing the first game due to injury. But it remains to be seen if the hosts will rush him back. Vidwath Kaverappa, however, is expected to walk straight into the XI for one of Mohsin or Shikhar. </p>.<p><strong>Happy homecoming?</strong></p>.<p>Vasuki Koushik gently floated 130 kph deliveries around the fifth stump, but still made medium pace look lethal, forcing Karnataka to sit up and take notice. </p>.<p>After confirming his move to Goa after seven years with Karnataka, the 32-year-old could be in for a potential debut against his former side, having missed the first game due to personal reasons. </p>.<p><strong>Karnataka (probable XI):</strong> Mayank Agarwal (c), Nikin Jose, Aneesh KV, Karun Nair, Smaran R, Shrijith KL (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Venkatesh M, Vyshak Vijayakumar/Abhilash Shetty, Shikhar Shetty/Mohsin Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa.</p>.<p><strong>Goa squad:</strong> Snehal Kauthankar. Deepraj Gaonkar, Lalit Yadav, Samar Dubhashi, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manthan Khutkar, Kashyap Bhake, Vasuki Koushik, Darshan Misal, Mohit Redkar, Arjun Tendulkar, Abhinav Tejrana, Heramb Parab, Vikash Singh, Ishaan Gadekar, Rajashekhar Harikant, Vijesh Prabhudesai.</p>.<p><strong>Other Group B fixtures</strong>: Saurashtra vs Madhya Pradesh (Rajkot); Punjab vs Kerala (New Chandigarh); Chandigarh vs Maharashtra (Chandigarh). <br> </p>