<p>Bengaluru: Not too long ago, when the Central Zone squad was announced for the Duleep Trophy, Kumar Kartikeya did not make the cut.</p>.<p>At 27, after only 38 first-class matches and 168 wickets to his name, there has always been a danger that has lingered: being a cameo actor, destined for just white-ball cricket. </p>.Duleep Trophy 2025: Central send South spinning.<p>The hopes of Karthikeya playing for India in Tests continue to remain very slim, but the Madhya Pradesh spinner is optimistic, especially after returning a four-for that helped Central Zone take the first day honours in the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. </p>.<p>“I want to play (for India) but I should not be talking about the selection. I don’t know if I deserve to be picked but if there’s one thing that is certain, it is my mindset. Whenever I get a chance to bowl, I want to pick wickets. I only try to control what’s in my hands. I try to focus on my skillset and try to give my best,” Karthikeya told reporters after the first day’s play. </p>.<p>The fruits of his mindset bloomed at BCCI’s CoE on Thursday. On a surface that was flat, Kartikeya bowled 21 overs, picking four crucial wickets, three of those South Zone’s top five, helping CZ to shoot out their opponents for just 149 in their first innings. </p>.<p>Whether this spell will have any influence on further selections remains to be seen, but Karthikeya has made full use of the opportunity and wants to keep plugging away. </p>.<p>“I was very happy. I was waiting for this opportunity. Before this, I played in the Duleep Trophy two years ago and picked eight wickets in a game. After that, I was performing but the opportunities did not come. But after a few players went to India A, I got a chance and I saw this chance as an opportunity and wanted to perform,” he said. </p>