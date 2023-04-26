KKR beat RCB by 21 runs in IPL

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 26 2023, 23:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 23:32 ist
Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Varun Chakaravarthy celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Dinesh Karthik during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 21 runs to return to winning ways in the IPL, on Wednesday.

Chasing 201 to win, RCB could only manage 179 for 8 in 20 overs.

For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy took 3/27, while Suyash Sharma and Andre Russell claimed two each.

Virat Kohli scored 54 from 37 balls with the help of six fours but his innings went in vain as none of the other RCB batters could make a mark, or support their acting captain to forge partnerships.

Mahipal Lomror did well to make 34 from 18 balls with three sixes and one four while adding 55 runs with Kohli for the fourth wicket.

KKR’s impact substitute Sharma snaffled the wickets of Faf du Plessis (17) and Shahbaz Ahmed (2) inside the powerplay to return with 4-0-30-2. Russell dismissed Kohli and Wanindu Hasaranga (5) to take two for 29.

Brief scores

KKR 200 for 5 in 20 overs (Jason Roy 56, N Jagadeesan 27, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana 48; Vijaykumar Vyshak 2/41, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/24) beat RCB 179 for 8 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 54, Mahipal Lomror 34, Suyash Sharma 2/30, Varun Chakravarthy 3/27, Andre Russell 2/29) by 21 runs.

Cricket
Sports News
KKR
RCB
IPL

