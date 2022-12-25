KL Rahul may be dropped from team for series against Australia: Wasim Jaffer

KL Rahul may be dropped against Australia: Wasim Jaffer

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer believes stand-in Indian skipper KL Rahul will be dropped from the playing XI in the upcoming four-match home Test series against Australia, following his poor batting performance in the two-Test series in Bangladesh.

Rahul managed to score only 22, 23, 10, and 2 in the four innings of the two Tests against Bangladesh. Notably, the Indian opener has scored only 137 runs in four Test matches in 2022, at an average of 17.13.

Also Read | There were nerves but we had full trust in our batters: K L Rahul

"KL Rahul has to go without a doubt, in my opinion. He had a pretty ordinary series as a batsman. If Rohit Sharma comes in, KL has to make a way," Jaffer said while speaking on ESPNCricinfo.

Jaffer also questioned KL Rahul and Shubman Gill's defensive strategy while chasing a small target of 145, saying that the top-order batters allowed the spinners from Bangladesh to dominate in the fourth innings.

Bangladesh were on their way to their first-ever Test victory against India when Shreyas Iyer (29 not out off 46 balls) and Ravichandran Ashwin (42 not out off 62 balls) thwarted them with an unbeaten 71-run stand on 105 balls.

