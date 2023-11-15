JOIN US
Homesportscricket

Kohli becomes highest run scorer in single edition of World Cup, beats Tendulkar

Kohli is also third in the list of most 50-plus scores in international cricket headed by Tendulkar (264) and followed by Ponting (217). Kohli has 217.
Last Updated 15 November 2023, 13:07 IST

Mumbai: Star India batter Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the highest scorer in a single edition of a World Cup, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar (673 runs in 2003) during India's semifinal against New Zealand here.

During his unbeaten innings, Kohli bettered Tendulkar's record which he had created in the 2003 edition of the World Cup, was hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya.

Kohli also became the highest run-getter of this tournament, eclipsing South Africa's Quinton de Kock (591), followed by New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra (565).

On Wednesday, Kohli scored his 72nd ODI half-century and eighth of the ongoing World Cup to record the most 50-plus scores in a World Cup edition, surpassing Tendulkar and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, who had scored seven fifties each in the 2003 and 2019 editions respectively.

Kohli is also placed in the third spot in the list of most runs in ODIs. Tendulkar with 18,426 runs tops the list, followed by Kumar Sangakkara (14,234). Kohli bettered Ricky Ponting (13,704) to take the third spot.

Kohli is also third in the list of most 50-plus scores in international cricket headed by Tendulkar (264) and followed by Ponting (217). Kohli has 217.

(Published 15 November 2023, 13:07 IST)
