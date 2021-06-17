Kohli-Shastri seek crowning jewel

There’s no denying the fact that the Indian cricket team has been exceptional under the Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri combine. They may have their negatives but the brand of fearless cricket they have got the team to play and the ensuing success they’ve achieved has earned them widespread praise.

Two away Test series wins against Australia (in 2018-19 and 2020-21), a phenomenal record in red-ball cricket at home, incredibly consistent performances in shorter formats, instilling confidence in youngsters who show no fear in taking on the best at the international level… the Shastri-Kohli combine has ensured the might of Indian cricket remained intact.

However, all successful eras in sport need a crowning jewel at the global level to be remembered in history and that’s what is missing from Shastri-Kohli cabinet. Shastri, a headmaster-cum-friend for many in the team, has thrice come close to cementing his legacy as one of the best coaches in the country, reaching the semifinals of 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups and losing the final of the 2014 World T20. Kohli won the World Cup in 2011 but he was just a fast-rising youngster in the side then.

In what can be called important few months in their respective tenures, both Shastri and Kohli will get two cracks at winning the world title. The first one will be at Southampton when they take on a dangerous New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship Final at Southampton from Friday. The second will be the T20 World Cup later this year.

With all their ace performers back after successfully recovering from their respective injuries, the Indians, despite lack of match practice, will be confident of getting the job done against New Zealand. India, in fact, named their playing XI on match eve, not willing to clutter their heads with the fickle English weather on team combinations but entrusting faith in their seasoned personnel for the big clash.

From the time they stepped foot in Southampton early June, the weather has been hot in the south coast city. The Aegeas Bowl, unlike other pace friendly pitches in England, is more sub-continent in nature and assists spinners on the fourth and fifth days following natural wear and tear. However, rain and thundershower forecast for the match days made choosing the right combination a tricky exercise.

India though opted to play both ace off-spinner R Ashwin and his trusted partner in crime, left-armer R Jadeja. The three pacers were predictably Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and veteran Ishant Sharma. The six batsmen-five bowlers combo means the batsmen will have their task cut out in testing conditions against an incisive New Zealand bowling line-up.

Generally, New Zealand don’t come with the ‘favourites’ tag for a big final but they do this time. That’s because not only did they get ample time to acclimatise to English conditions but they also defeated England 1-0 in a two-match Test series just a few days back. The win in the second game was achieved without regular captain Kane Williamson and frontline pacer Tim Southee.

Despite having resources just a fraction of what India does, this New Zealand side under Williamson has touched several highs. They were the first to book the WTC Final ticket, recently dislodged India as the No. 1-ranked side in Tests, are atop in ODI rankings and came mighty close to being crowned ODI world champions in 2019.

That loss still rankles the Kiwis and they’ll be keen to erase that bitter memory. But India too will be seeking a win that'll stay in the memory for years to come. A mouthwatering contest awaits.

Squads (from): India (playing XI): Virat Kohli (captain), Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Md Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young.